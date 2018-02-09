Microsoft Store Family Day sale discounts Xbox One, Surface Pro, PCs

Every February, the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan celebrate Family Day. This year, Family Day falls on Monday, February 12th in B.C. and Monday, February 19th in the other provinces.
To mark the occasion, the Microsoft Store has launched a series of Family Day deals on products like the Xbox One, PCs and Surface Pro laptops.
Here are some highlights from the promotion, listed in Canadian dollars:
- Microsoft Surface Pro Intel Core i5 / 128GB SSD / 4GB RAM — $1049.99 (regular $1299)
- Dell Inspiron 15 i7577-5258 BLK-PUS Laptop — $1,199.99 (regular $1,499.99)
- Acer Predator 15 G9-593-73FK Signature Edition Gaming Laptop — $1,999 (regular $2,299)
- Various Xbox One S Bundles (such as Minecraft, Battlefield 1 and Assassin’s Creed Origins) — $50 off, plus a choice of a free game from a selection that includes Super Lucky’s Tale (regular $39.99), ReCore (regular $29.99) and Just Dance 2018 (regular $59.99)
- Save up to $250 on Windows Mixed Reality headsets when purchased with select PCs
- Fitbit Ionic (Charcoal/Smoke Gray) — $349.95 (regular $399.95)
Outside of Family Day, Microsoft is also offering 50 percent off select Surface bags and sleeves for Valentine’s Day.
It’s worth noting that some deals, like the PC-related ones, are only valid until February 14th, while others, such as the Xbox One promotions, are valid until March 31st. The full list of Microsoft Store deals can be viewed here.
