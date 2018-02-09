Resources
PREVIOUS

Microsoft Store Family Day sale discounts Xbox One, Surface Pro, PCs

Feb 9, 2018

7:14 PM EST

0 comments

Microsoft Surface Pro in use

Every February, the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan celebrate Family Day. This year, Family Day falls on Monday, February 12th in B.C. and Monday, February 19th in the other provinces.

To mark the occasion, the Microsoft Store has launched a series of Family Day deals on products like the Xbox One, PCs and Surface Pro laptops.

Here are some highlights from the promotion, listed in Canadian dollars:

Outside of Family Day, Microsoft is also offering 50 percent off select Surface bags and sleeves for Valentine’s Day.

It’s worth noting that some deals, like the PC-related ones, are only valid until February 14th, while others, such as the Xbox One promotions, are valid until March 31st. The full list of Microsoft Store deals can be viewed here.

Related Articles

News

Feb 7, 2018

9:48 AM EST

Microsoft’s Build developer conference to start on May 7th [Update]

News

Feb 1, 2018

10:13 AM EST

This week’s Staples flyer offers $200 off a Dell laptop, 40 percent off MicroSD cards, and ...

Resources

Feb 9, 2018

11:53 AM EST

Microsoft offering free one-month Xbox Game Pass memberships with Rewards sign-ups

News

Feb 8, 2018

7:15 PM EST

Select Best Buy Canada stores in Ontario and BC to sell the SNES Classic on February 9

Comments