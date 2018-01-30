Casper Is Bringing Innovation into the Bedroom

Direct-to-consumer mattress company, Casper, was one of the original startups to disrupt the otherwise sleepy mattress industry with its bed-in-a-box concept. The story, however, has not ended there as the company claims to have generated more than $300 million in 2017 alone — and has hired a fleet of execs to take the sleep business to the next level. But why the sudden consumer craze in sleep technology — and could it be truly worth the cost?
For one thing, sleep is a hot topic these days. People are beginning to associate sleep health with holistic health, and are seemingly willing to invest in products that claims to help. The health tracker boom delivered access to data designed to help people optimize their night’s rest — and an influx of apps, smart lights, and white noise makers have followed close behind. But the biggest, and perhaps most important investment, has centered on the mattress.
The logic is simple: think of sleeping like driving a car. The average motorist spends close to 600 days behind the wheel in a lifetime, which is why many drivers aren’t apprehensive about splurging on a high-tech dash cam or cozy leather seats. Now consider this: the average person spends nearly 26 years of their life sleeping, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Investing in products that optimizes that immense amount of time should be a no-brainer, right? Casper takes this concept even further by infusing its mattresses and product lines with innovative features that we’ve never seen before. But is it worth it? Check out three ways Casper is revolutionizing sleep, and decide for yourself.
- Their mattresses are built with ergonomic support that mirrors your body.
Casper’s Wave mattress boasts Hyper-Targeted Support™, a patent-pending design that mirrors the shape of your body. The Wave’s precision contouring beneath your shoulders enables proper spine alignment and relieves pressure — no matter which way you sleep. Plus, it’s constructed with a reinforced polymer network that offers firmer support by complementing the curves of your back and hips. Mattresses that conform to your body allow for higher levels of comfort, which can assist with sleeping more consistently throughout the night. This can be a true game-changer for couples sharing the same mattress.
- Their hybridized pillows are firm, yet responsive.
Pillows tend to come in two varieties: soft or supportive. Rather than force you to choose between the two, Casper created a pillow within a pillow that delivers the best of both worlds. Filled with nearly a billion coated fibers, the inner pillow is capable of responding to your movements throughout the night with a liquid-like, contouring sensation. Meanwhile, the outer pillow is constructed with longer fibers, giving it a plush feel that makes it clump-resistant and more resilient in the long-term.
- Their sheets actually get softer with each wash.
Contrary to popular belief, a high thread count isn’t the only thing that makes for a good set of sheets. Fiber length plays a critical role in sheet softness and durability. Regular cotton is comprised of shorter fibers that are strung together, which produces a great deal of exposed ends that compromise integrity. Meanwhile, extra-long-staple cotton can produce threads that are four times stronger and softer than normal. Casper uses extra-long staple Supima cotton that doesn’t wear thin or pill. In fact, it actually becomes softer with each wash.
Across all Casper's products, including their signature mattress 'The Casper', there is a focus on breathability and comfort. Temperature regulation is one of the major factors that contributes to sleep health, and it starts and ends with your mattress.
