SaskTel expecting busy holiday calling season, temporary network congestion may occur

Saskatchewan smartphone owners are set to be placing a lot of calls this holiday season. Provincial carrier SaskTel is estimating that its customers will make approximately 710,000 calls on December 25th this year.
Specifically, SaskTel says this estimate works out to 235,000 landline calls and 475,000 wireless calls. The carrier also expects customers to send nearly 4.5 million text messages and use more than 95,000GB of data on Christmas Day alone.
According to SaskTel, approximately 40 percent of calls on this day are expected to be made to phones within Saskatchewan, while around 54 percent of calls placed will be to other Canadian provinces. of the calls placed will be to Canadian destinations outside of the province. Finally, six percent of calls are expected to go to the United States and other countries.
The increase in calls during the holidays may result in some “temporary network congestion,” SaskTel says. To help avoid the rush, SaskTel advises customers to place calls outside of the busy hours of 10am to 2pm and 7pm to 10pm.
“The holidays are a special time of year to share with the ones that we love and cherish,” said Doug Burnett, Acting SaskTel President and CEO in a press statement. “Although the way we connect with our loved ones has changed over the years the spirit of the season remains true. Whether you’re a caller, texter, or face to face video chatter SaskTel has you covered this holiday season. On behalf of everyone at SaskTel, I’d like to wish all of our customers a safe and happy holiday season.”
Other carrier phone lines have also been swamped the past few days as the result of a widespread promotion offering 10GB of data for $60 for a limited time only.
Source: SaskTel
