Samsung could be working on an edge-to-edge smartphone display

Sep 5, 2017

2:26 PM EDT

While Samsung’s marketing materials tell consumers the Galaxy S8, S8+ and the Note 8 feature ‘bezel-less’ displays, this isn’t exactly accurate. If a new patent ends up making its way into a future Samsung smartphone though, it looks like this could change.

The ‘Infinity Displays’ featured in Samsung’s latest smartphones are beautiful and impressive, but Andy Rubin’s recently released Essential Phone features a true edge-to-edge display that overshadows the company’s latest industrial design efforts.

galaxy s9It seems, however, that Samsung could be working on a true bezel-less display, and that perhaps this technology could be first featured in the inevitable Galaxy S9.

According GalaxyClub.nl, Samsung filed for an edge-to-edge display patent with the Korean Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS) back in may 2016.

Galaxy S9As is visible from the above image, this patent shows off a display design that is actually bezel-less, complete with the small notch located at the top of the camera that will likely house components like the phone’s speaker and camera. It’s expected that the upcoming iPhone 8, another smartphone that is rumoured to feature an edge-to-edge display, will feature a similar ‘notch.’

It’s unclear what device might feature this technology, though it’s likely it could be included in the Galaxy S9.

