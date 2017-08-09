After an undisclosed setback, Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone is back on track.
In a tweet sent earlier this afternoon, the former Android head said the upcoming phone has entered “full mass production,” and promised to provide more information about availability next week. For those of us in Canada, that might mean Telus may finally go live with Essential Phone pre-orders.
We are in full mass production, ramping up to deliver your Essential Phone. Find out where you can get yours next week! #thisisessential pic.twitter.com/CYrhTMSt1g
— Andy Rubin (@Arubin) August 9, 2017
Earlier today, The Wall Street Journal published a report that said Amazon and Tencent were several companies that invested a total of $300-million into the startup.
Source: Twitter
