Essential Phone enters full production, more availability details coming next week

"Find out where you can get yours next week!"

Aug 9, 2017

3:12 PM EDT

Essential Phone under production

After an undisclosed setback, Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone is back on track.

In a tweet sent earlier this afternoon, the former Android head said the upcoming phone has entered “full mass production,” and promised to provide more information about availability next week. For those of us in Canada, that might mean Telus may finally go live with Essential Phone pre-orders.

Earlier today, The Wall Street Journal published a report that said Amazon and Tencent were several companies that invested a total of $300-million into the startup.

