Poll: Are you using Android Pay, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay?

Mobile payments have been a desired feature for Canadians and many first experienced paying for small ticket items through an NFC -enabled BlackBerry device, or when Samsung launched Samsung Pay with a number of Galaxy devices. However, the real increase in adoption came when Apple launched Apple Pay, and most recently Google with Android Pay.
A recent Moneris report indicated that contactless payments in Canada have increased by a staggering 36.29 percent year-over-year. In this week’s poll, we are curious to see if you are using Android Pay, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay, or any other mobile payment service to pay for your items?
