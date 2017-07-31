News
PREVIOUS|

Poll: Are you using Android Pay, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay?

Jul 31, 2017

7:03 AM EDT

14 comments

apple

Mobile payments have been a desired feature for Canadians and many first experienced paying for small ticket items through an NFC -enabled BlackBerry device, or when Samsung launched Samsung Pay with a number of Galaxy devices. However, the real increase in adoption came when Apple launched Apple Pay, and most recently Google with Android Pay.

A recent Moneris report indicated that contactless payments in Canada have increased by a staggering 36.29 percent year-over-year. In this week’s poll, we are curious to see if you are using Android Pay, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay, or any other mobile payment service to pay for your items?

Related Articles

Business

Mar 6, 2017

3:27 PM EDT

Canadian businesses can now use Stripe to accept payments in 130 currencies

Business

Sep 6, 2016

2:48 PM EDT

PayPal and Mastercard expand past partnership to allow in-store payments

News

Jun 30, 2017

11:22 AM EDT

Interac says its e-Transfer service is back online [Update]

Comments

  • philnolan3d

    I use Samsung Pay several times a day, but I’m in the US not Canada.

  • Stephen_81

    I voted no, It isn’t that I am unsure of mobile payments, I’ve had access to them since 2012 when I used them often.

    Tap payment via Interact is FASTER, and takes far less effort, and looks less douchy so I stick to that.

    • It’s Me

      Only faster and less effort if you don’t keep cards in a wallet. Otherwise a card take more effort and time (not really much of either to be honest) and is vastly less secure.So tapping a card will be SLOWER and take more effort and be less secure. Sound great.

      If you were using mobile payments in 2012 then you were using a crap implementation. A lot of things have changed since then. Not even close to the same thing. NFC payments back then were not designed well at all and were only released as a feature to be able to claim “we did it first”, just not properly. You should really try a modern and usable implementation, now that they have arrived.

  • HiKsFiles

    Wish I could, unfortunately Apple Pay still isn’t available at the National Bank of Canada…
    /pathetic

  • Pingback: Poll: Are you using Android Pay, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay? – My blog()

  • gremlin0007

    lol Samsung pay, why is it even on that list? I loved it when it came out; worked great but it just never branched out to other banks and made it pointless to have a “wallet” that you can only put one card in. Might as well just use the bank’s app at that point and before you guys mention MST – Most places in my city allow NFC so MST is not needed.

    • It’s Me

      I think one of the hold ups for Samsung Pay might actually be the MST. Almost all banks want to impose payment limits on tap and pay and mobile payments, at the terminal. But how do you do that reliably when the phones impersonates a mag stripe read? If every point passed the phone thinks it was a mag stripe read, then there wouldn’t be a payment limit for mobile payments.

      Just a guess.

    • gremlin0007

      That makes a lot of sense actually. There’s also the fact that when Samsung pay creates a “virtual” card, it assigns it a new card number. Maybe they can use that to limit the amount per transactions?

    • It’s Me

      I think you’re talking about the token, which all of the main platforms will use. But their transient nature makes them poorly suited to also play the role of arbiter of payment limits.

      Tokens are meant to be a temporary and otherwise useless account number that is passed back to the bank and the bank resolves it back to the real account. It’s possible for them to add additional processing at that point to determine if the original token was generated for MST or NFC or a real swipe, but that’s not what it was designed for.

  • Christopher Robert

    I’m a bit surprised Samsung Pay has so few votes. I strongly recommend anyone who owns a Samsung device to give Samsung Pay a try. I have used both Apple pay and Android Pay and Samsung Pay is BY FAR THE BEST. It also offers surprisingly great rewards. It is like added more cash back to your CC. I earn about an extra $150 a year in cash back from Samsung as Visa prepaid cards, just for using it at the same places I would normally use my credit card. Also the updates have truly made it work anywhere. It blows people’s minds on a daily basis that it will work on their old CC machines.

    • The Finder

      If you are on the fringes of updates and support like a galaxy s5 or below (that is no longer supported or updated by Samsung) Android Pay and other Android services cover you. I have an s5 and it sucked when I learned I couldn’t use Samsung Pay, but I wasn’t sad for too long after I got Android Pay.

    • gremlin0007

      What kind of cash back do you get from Samsung? You mean those free gift cards they give for using it?

  • Jeffrey Gougeon

    Needs an option for “Eventually — Once my bank catches up with current technology”

  • Canadiana Jones

    Nope. I’m good with battery-less Credit Card.