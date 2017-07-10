Twitter introduces new notification filters to allow users to mute trolls

Twitter is introducing new tools to give users more control over the type of notifications they see while using the popular social media service.
Hey ????????! You now have more control over your notifications. Mute accounts that don't follow you, new accounts, etc. https://t.co/VUzXo9Pbyi pic.twitter.com/kBnyTxTWd1
— Twitter Canada (@TwitterCanada) July 10, 2017
Starting today, users can adjust their notifications settings based on the following new perimeters:
- People you don’t follow
- People who don’t follow you, (that you don’t follow)
- People with new accounts (that you don’t follow)
- People who don’t have a default profile photo (that you don’t follow)
- People who haven’t confirmed their e-mail (that you don’t follow)
- People who haven’t confirmed their phone number (that you don’t follow)
The new functionality works on both iOS and Android devices, and while they won’t stop toxic users from tweeting, it’s likely these new tools will help with Twitter’s ongoing harassment issue.
