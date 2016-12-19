News
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier currently $70 off at Best Buy Canada

Dec 19, 2016

4:34 PM EDT

17 comments

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch is currently on sale for $399 at Best Buy Canada in-store and online.

The Tizen-powered Gear S3 was originally released on November 18th, 2016, and is widely seen as a notable improvement to Samsung’s Gear S2. The Gear S3 launched with a price tag of $469.99 CAD.

gear-s3-sale

The Gear S3 Frontier features a 1.3-inch 360 x 360 pixel display, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS navigation, and a wide range of fitness tracking features. In addition, the limited app gallery of the S2 has been traded in for a more robust variety of user applications.

The watch is available for purchase both in store and online, though is not available to be reserved in store. The $70 discount ends on January 5th, 2017.

Purchase the Gear S3 Frontier here.

Comments

  • Do Do

    $70 should be the price at most, period.

    • Max Power

      Get a job, maybe you can afford nice things in life ????????

    • Rev0lver

      A fool and their money. Thanks for being a good little consumer….

    • Do Do

      I’m fairly sure there isn’t ANY consumer level tech I can’t afford but if it helps you feel better about being taken to the cleaners by imagining it’s about being able to “afford” feel free free to imagine it. That won’t make it true though.

    • Li Xiang

      LMAO. Another Samsung hater spotted!

    • Do Do

      You’re not very bright are you. Seeing as how I’ve owned every note since they came out and bought my wife the note 7 and chose the S7 over the Iphone I think it’s safe to say I recognize a rippoff when I see it and most smart watches are very little more than a second screen. Also, idiotic labeling isn’t an argument.

    • Li Xiang

      Lots of fancy things can be considered to be “rip-off” in this world e.g even your S7. Nowadays there are still people can live with those old school cellphones with only sms and calling functions.
      Everyone can absolutely live without these fancy products, but they just make your life happier.

    • Do Do

      Too bad that wasn’t your first response.

    • Rev0lver

      I’d say this about any smartwatch. They add virtually nothing that you can’t already do with a smartphone.

    • Do Do

      All they do is add a sku for these companies. That won’t help me though, only helps Samsung and Apple and all the rest of the companies selling these, and unless something has changed in the last year with these watches, the heart monitor with all of them is useless when you’re actually working out, or at least when your heart rate is above 105 according to a study.

    • Li Xiang

      That was exactly how Nokia’s management people reacted when they saw the 1st iPhone that came out with no physical keyboard. They thought the virtual keyboard added nothing in terms of functionality to the existing phones neither.

      Whenever a brand new innovation/idea is released to public, criticism never ends.

    • Rev0lver

      But there are what 10+ companies producing smart watches for the past 2+ years yet they all pretty much suck. It’s not a new market, it’s a failing one.

  • fruvous

    Doesn’t look like a viable replacement for my Pebble.

  • mike m

    my gear s3 LTE is doing fine.. just not enough apps!

    • Johnni

      This version from bestbuy doesnt have lte. It says it on the bb webpage. Unless im mistaken..?

  • Ericp2011

    I read all the comments, some people say it is foolish to buy, some say not. I just know that I needed a watch, whether smart or regular, and decided for the Frontier. Very happy to say that I have been using it non stop since I got it and love it big time. Using it as a flashlight is a bonus too! https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/76e94a4c2db42d0ebc9ecb622bb7505b3ca78bd23dba7ed38dfb9257da2006f9.jpg

