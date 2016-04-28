Office Space: Inside Facebook Canada’s new headquarters

It’s not often we get a deep look inside the Canadian headquarters of the most used social network in the world.

Facebook, which has 21 million Canadian users, invited us to a tour of its new headquarters in Toronto, and also to learn more about its Global Causes Day.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook, stated in a video, “One of my favourite things about Facebook is that it’s making a difference in people in all sorts of ways. The group at Oculus have been teaching young people how to code so they can compete in robotics tournaments and get scholarships to college. Members of our community have helped refugees… working with veterans to access better opportunities. And helping young people get ahead. Today is about spreading the word and finding a cause you care about and connecting with people who care about it, too. So thanks for coming out and being a part of this. Let’s go make a difference.”

“We are thrilled to be kicking off Global Causes today. Simply put, This is a day for us – the employees of Facebook, our friends, family, and partners – to do more good in the world by connecting Facebook employees with the causes that they care so passionately about. This year Global Causes Day is especially important as it marks the opening of our office here in the MaRS Discovery District,” said Jordan Banks, managing director of Facebook and Instagram Canada. “At Facebook, our mission is to make the world more open and connected. We designed this office to just exactly that. The open space is designed to foster more collaboration and make it easier.”

Premier of Ontario, Kathleen Wynne, said, “I want to thank Jordan for taking me on a tour of this very happy place. This is a place that makes us smile. I’m thrilled to be here today celebrate the opening of this space and to celebrate the global reach of this organization. I think that your investment in Ontario and your enthusiasm for this place – the fact that Timbits has a place on your wall – speaks to the confidence that you have in Ontario and its highly skilled workforce.

Facebook Canada’s Toronto head office takes up 20,000 square feet at MaRS Discovery District and currently houses 75 employees, who are mainly responsible for sales, marketing and partnerships. The company serves up food all day for free to its staff.

There are 14 conference rooms and each has a specific Canadian name, such as Give’er, Hotline Bling, Terry Fox, Two Four, The Gretzky, Because It Is 2015, Coach’s Corner, The Skydome, Loonie Bin, We The North, Boardroom Eh, and Degrassi Junoir High.

Inside Facebook Canada’s new headquarters there is a regulation hockey penalty box that is equipped with hockey jerseys, helmets, sticks and pucks.

In addition, there is artwork throughout the office, which was designed by Justin Broadbent, PERU 143, Bareket and Scott Boms. On of the murals reveals the script that states “World is Ours,” which is similar to popular Scarface flick’s slogan, “The world is yours.”