News
PREVIOUS|

Yahoo reveals revamped Mail app with new interface, password-free login

Oct 15, 2015

9:00 AM EDT

3 comments

Yahoo Mail App

On the eve of Yahoo Mail’s 18th birthday, the company behind the app today revealed it plans to launch a new redesign focused on speed and creating a more intuitive user interface, modernizing the aging email platform.

Yahoo users will now be able to connect various email accounts to Yahoo Mail, offering functionality that’s been available on competing platforms such as Gmail – which is probably your primary email service – for a number of years. However, if you’re a Yahoo Mail user, this means Outlook, Hotmail and AOL email can be received via Yahoo Mail’s new app and desktop interface. Strangely, Google’s Gmail email service, arguably the most popular email platform on the internet, is not included in Yahoo Mail’s list of connectable email platforms.

Multiple Mailboxes

“Email is the most prevalent way people communicate online. However, what we want from our inbox is evolving. Mobile use requires a faster and smarter inbox,” said Jeff Bonforte, senior vice president of communication products at Yahoo, in a statement to MobileSyrup.

In terms of other new notable features, Yahoo says its revamped Mail App will also feature direct Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook integration, a feature the company says is only available in Yahoo Mail, allowing users to easily attach images pulled from these social networks to emails.

Along with Yahoo Mail App’s revamped interface, comes a new password input method. According to the company, Yahoo Account Key sends password push notifications to users, operating in a way that’s similar to many platform’s password recovery stems, in the process giving users almost instant secure access to the mobile version of Yahoo Mail. This also removes the need for complicated passwords and if the process works well, is hopefully adopted by other apps as well.

Yahoo also launched on-demand passwords via SMS codes for Yahoo Mail earlier this year. The company says it has plans to roll out Account Key to the company’s other apps later this year.

The new version of Yahoo’s Mail App rolls out today on iOS, Android and desktop.

Related Articles

Business

Feb 21, 2017

10:57 AM EDT

Verizon cuts $350 million off Yahoo acquisition deal following breaches

Business

Jan 23, 2017

5:41 PM EDT

Yahoo Q4 2016: Yahoo beats earnings expectations but pushes back Verizon acquisition

Business

Feb 16, 2017

12:00 PM EDT

Yahoo may be warning users about another potential data breach

News

Oct 24, 2014

1:52 PM EDT

Yahoo adds travel and event notifications to iOS and Android apps

Comments

  • cartfan88

    Yahoo or Rogers email accounts remain annoying in Android. I find Yahoo pushing too much ads and unrelated stuff when all I want to do is get to a nice clean integrated push email, calendar and contacts. The integration in ios has been much better in the native ios email, calendar and contacts app.

    On Android I’m using Typemail for mail as it is customizable and supports push reliably. Calendar is thru Sol Calendar. And then contacts thru the Yahoo Mail app that just pushes into my phone contacts but have to go online if I want to edit anything. You can’t edit on your phones contacts and have it update the Yahoo contacts list the way you can in ios. Hard to believe it’s this disjointed this far down the road. It’s probably just better for me to move everything to my gmail account.

  • Yahoo’s web mail app is horrendously slow and useless. It’s so unpleasant to use. I use it for all my mailing list subscriptions so I dont clutter my primary gmail account, i’ve considered just setting up another throw away email account on gmail because of how slow and useless the yahoo webmail app is. Each timeI try to access it on Chrome, it almost always results in Chrome telling me to “kill the tab”, even chrome is getting annoyed by it.

  • HeyStupid

    Didn’t Noah use yahoo mail on the ark?