RBC expands mobile payment support to all Android phones running KitKat and above

Aug 28, 2015

8:30 AM EDT

49 comments

Update, 4:30pm: RBC has responded to questions of why the app has not rolled out to everyone. It says that the initial rollout was limited, and that more news of the HCE-enabled Mobile Wallet will be available next week.

RBC customers no longer have to worry about having the right SIM card or smartphone to tap-to-pay on with a smartphone — as long as that phone is running Android 4.4 or later.

Announced late last year, Canada’s largest bank has finally rolled out Host Card Emulation support, moving the “secure element” for storing credit and debit card credentials from the smartphone itself to the cloud. RBC has been working to make this technology universally accessible for some time, and reportedly held off until Apple Pay was on the precipice of launching in Canada.

Customers on any smartphone or carrier running Android 4.4 on above can add a Royal Bank of Canada Visa Debit or Credit, or Interac Debit card to their RBC Mobile app to make payments at NFC-enabled terminals across the country.

RBC mobile payments

The actual payment process — authenticating with a PIN on the device and tapping the phone gently on the payment terminal — is unchanged. What has changed is the way the card credentials are stored and transmitted. It’s unclear at this time whether RBC has implemented tokenization, whereby the numbers conveyed from the phone to the bank to the payment network (such as Visa or MasterCard) are not one’s real PAN (primary account number or, colloquially, credit card number) but a randomly-generated series of numbers of little use to a thief. Apple Pay was the first major mobile payment solution to issue tokens to credit cards added to its network, but the iPhone stores those credentials on a physical space in the A8 SoC itself; RBC is working with the banks and payment networks to store them in the cloud.

Google’s response to the per-device certification required for traditional NFC-based payments was to integrate Host Card Emulation, which, as the name implies, emulates a physical secure element. Added to the core Android code in Android 4.4, it allows all devices, regardless of make or carrier affiliation, to use mobile payments, avoiding the disastrous fragmentation that we’ve seen to date with most Canadian banks. Until now, RBC’s mobile payment solution only worked with a small number of Android devices running on Bell’s network.

One quirk of Host Card Emulation: it does not work on rooted devices, likely because once a user gains root access to the system, the efficacy of the link to the bank’s cloud wallet can not be guaranteed.

RBC didn’t respond to a request for comment in time for this article, but we’re hoping to get more information soon about the bank’s mobile payment strategy.

Thanks to reader Tyler Rochwerg for the tip.

Comments

  • Eduardo

    Now they just need to add Android Wear integration

  • Josh

    I don’t see or know how to do this… Any instructions? No update to my RBC app and no option to add a card.

    • Sean Case

      Same here…..I have rbc mobile app and no indication to update through Google play.

    • Micheal Archer

      The app was updated on August 26. However, clicking their link to their own website describing the RBC Wallet indicates that this is not yet available outside of Bell and Virgin, but soon will be.

    • I’m on Rogers and just got the app update a couple days ago. Not sure why I’m the only one seeing it.

    • Micheal Archer

      Perhaps they are rolling it out to users in batches of devices. I’m running a Sony Xperia device which is (for some reason) less popular than Samsung devices…

      When I open the app, there is no “Wallet” icon. If I log into the account with my client card number and password – same deal.

    • Josh

      With Bell and no update to the app.

  • nekkidtruth

    App doesn’t appear to have been updated today. Last update shows as Aug 26th, but there is no “Wallet” option when I go into the app. I was about to praise RBC for FINALLY stepping up, but clearly I need to bite my tongue a bit longer.

    • Mobile wallet with HCE seems to be limited to Bell/Virgin unfortunately 🙁

  • It’s Me

    One quirk of Host Card Emulation: it does not work on rooted devices, likely because once a user gains root access to the system, the efficacy of the link to the bank’s cloud wallet can not be guaranteed.

    It is exactly because of that. HCE is a software based Secure Element API. Without secured hardware to verify authenticity (SIM or a phone that is itself secure), you are stuck with HCE. HCE is the best option without hardware security, but it means that if you compromise the software safeguards, intentionally or not, it is compromised.

    • mola2alex

      Point noted but I would think Google would know how to do this right and hardware is not always 100% effective either. Software bank apps use no hardware authentication at all today so accessing account details, transferring funds etc which I think is likely a worse thing than putting a fraudulent claim on my visa that is linked to mobile payments and likely capped in terms of transaction amount.

    • It’s Me

      Well, that example brings up a good point. On iPhone, some banking apps used to check if the phone was jail broken and if so then it would refuse the service or at least alert the user that their security was assumed to be compromised by the jailbreak. eTrade and PayPal were two that used to do that (might still).

      The purpose of rooting and jail breaking is to remove controls, but those controls are inherent in validating the integrity of the platform security.

    • Andrew

      The amount of misinformation around banking apps and root seems rather pervasive. Having root on a device does not allow you access to the info inside the HCE/Secure Element. At MOST, it would allow you to purge or wipe data in the HCE (and it still shouldn’t). Access to the banking information for reading and modifying is contingent on having access and passphrases to a number of bank-specific certificates. Each entry in the HCE is governed by its own certificate sets and cannot be modified by other apps or users, whether you have root or not.

      WORST CASE if you have root, from RBCs perspective, is that you could wipe the HCE, and then on next Wallet launch the app might be a little confused and have to reinitialize/redownload your cards. This inconvenience to some (if they go around messing with the HCE.. which nobody is going to do) is not going to negatively impact RBC’s financials or fraud situation.. it is a silly restriction and should be removed.

    • It’s Me

      Actually, once you have root and security has by definition been compromised at the OS, there is quite a bit worse that can occur.

      You’d have lost control over what apps can do to a large degree, meaning that the RBC app itself could be compromised. Any information available within that app, which would be unencrypted at that point would be accessible. Further, since the HCE itself is not a physical Secure Element then intentionally defeating the software security control leaves it more exposed. Lastly, relying strictly on certs for security is fraught with vulnerabilities as certifi-gate should have taught everyone.

      HCE was admittedly a compromise. It is emulation that sacrifices the security of a physical Secure Element for the convenience of not needing hardware based security. The SE was designed to be physically tamper proof, HCE tries to emulate that in software. Given that, it’s not unexpected that the people responsible for the security on the app wouldn’t want to open even more doors than necessary by allowing intentionally compromised security.

  • Sean Case

    Maybe mobilesyrup can read the future or got a good tip and we’re going to have to wait for it to actually update in the coming days.

  • Max Fireman

    Using my S6 edge+ with CIBC mobile NFC flawlessly. Very convenient.

    • vn33

      Curious .. do you need a special SIM from your provider ?

    • Max Fireman

      Not necessarily special per say, but NFC enabled yes.

    • Micheal Archer

      Translates to “yes”. NFC is phone hardware, an NFC SIM just means that the SIM card hosts the secure data and also means that your S6 edge+ must be a certified device on a specific carrier.

    • vn33

      Ah right … your phone has to be certified by the card Issuer (Bank), not just any phone with NFC

    • Josh Brown

      Nope just an NFC phone. Nothing special about the sim card.

  • mxmgodin

    moving the “secure element” for storing credit and debit card credentials from the smartphone itself to the cloud.

    If it works through the cloud, does that mean your phone has to be connected to the network so you can use it to pay?

    Because having everything on hardware like Apple Pay does has the major advantage of being usable wherever, whenever, whether your phone is connected or not, or even in airplane mode.

    • It’s Me

      Sort of. The required token can be cached but if it is expired then payments will fail if the phone is offline.

    • mxmgodin

      Okay! Thanks for the info!

    • Laer

      What kind of expiry time frame are we talking and is the token usable for multiple transactions etc?

    • It’s Me

      Don’t know how long. Hopefully fairly short from a security point of view. User convenience would demand a longer period. Not sure what balance they struck.Might depend on the vendor/implementer. I believe (not certain) that it is a one time token.

      Having said all of that, the expectation will be that a mobile phone will generally have a data connection. They might have some handling without network, but the norm will be connection and they will implement according to that norm for the most part.

    • I think this was the case with the SIM-based solution too. I found that if my Wi-Fi was turned on in a store that offered Wi-Fi but I wasn’t connected to their Wi-Fi then I couldn’t use my phone to tap & pay. But since I started turning off my Wi-Fi when I leave the house I never had the problem (I was always on the mobile network). I haven’t tried in a location that has neither Wi-Fi nor mobile network.

  • C.L. E.

    I can’t get the app to deposit a cheque without crashing let alone worrying about how well it will work when trying to pay for something in a busy line at Timmy’s.

  • Acrobat1991

    If this is like using paywave does this also means it has it’s maximums as limits ($125 for gaz, $100 for others, etc…I can’t remember how these are determined) or because it’s more secure I could pay for any item at any amounts?

    • Richard Wangly

      Depends. You probably need to authenticate from the app, so they might choose to allow you to pay larger amounts.

  • Kent Ratke

    TD. update your damn app for this!

    • Khristopher Ranger

      Ya, I wish TD would do this too! I think it’s a matter of time though.

    • Kent Ratke

      Yeah same here. Its really the way of the future if they don’t want to be totally eclipsed by Android/Apple Pay

  • J Gibson

    “Canada’s largest bank has finally rolled out Host Card Emulation support” Don’t you mean Canada’s second largest bank? 😛

    • Jean B.

      These are today’s numbers:
      RBC market cap: 106B$
      TD market cap: 97B$
      So yes, “Canada’s largest bank” is accurate.

    • J Gibson

      And so it has since March, my apologies. Also, usually total assets of a company is used for the comparison, but in both cases you are correct. xD

  • Mathieu Poirier

    Have it working on my Nexus 5 running on Telus. Only issue is how slow it is to load. It takes long enough that you have to be ready long before they are done ringing you up. I’m just happy there’s no more “Nexus devices not supported” crap going on.

  • Steve

    Will be awhile before the Note’s get the update. Usually a week later than the S series devices for most apps. I’m just happy the RBC has started to invest in this area 🙂

    • disqus_we9vzv948j

      i have a note 4 and have the update

  • cartfan88

    On Fido? Then guess what no matter if your bank and Android phone support it..they don’t have NFC SIM cards. Doesn’t look like they have any plan to either.

    • Mathieu Poirier

      With this setup, you do not need an NFC SIM at all. If your android phone is running 4.4 or higher and has NFC, and has not been rooted, you will have access.

    • cartfan88

      Thanks for clarifying that.

  • Andrew Harmsworth

    it is not available on Bell Galaxy Note 4. the writeup in Playstore has not changed. Did the app get pulled before it was updated?

    Getting very disappointed with the false promises from RBC.

    • Mathieu Poirier

      Likely a staged rollout. The only difference with the app is the final listing on the selection page (before logging in) is wallet, where you can set up access. Nothing else within the app changed for me, so if you have the wallet option, it is already enabled.

  • Stefan Stralbiski

    For those with rooted devices, I was able to use mobile wallet with my rooted Note 3 last year by using “root cloak” module with xposed framework. I have rootcloak already loaded on my m8, just waiting for the RBC update.

    • Andrew

      I tried root cloak and was not able to get Wallet option to show up in RBC app after cloaking all rbc related package names I found.

  • How about the work on making their app not a piece of garbage from a UI/UX experience before introducing new features?
    Try looking for a branch/atm and then telling the RBC App to represent the info on a map, I dare you!

  • Cornelius Talmidge

    Got it! works brilliantly – loving this.

