Features
PREVIOUS|

How to turn a Wii or Xbox 360 controller into an Android gamepad

Jun 14, 2015

1:00 PM EDT

38 comments

One feature has always made me enjoy traditional handheld consoles significantly more than playing games on a smartphone or tablet: tactile, traditional buttons. The 3DS might feel like a cheap toy (although the higher-quality “New” 3DS does a lot to mitigate this issue), and the PlayStation Vita’s joysticks are far from perfect, but even with these issues I’ll always prefer playing a game on a dedicated portable rather than a touchscreen device.

In many respects, this consideration is one of the few things keeping dedicated handheld devices like the 3DS and PlayStation Vita alive. But with the help of an extremely affordable cable called a USB OTG, most stock Android devices (depending on which phone/tablet you own) can easily be used with console video game controllers like the Xbox 360’s superb gamepad, or even Nintendo’s Wiimote.

xboxcontroller

This method works best with wired Xbox 360 controllers but is also compatible with the wireless version if you own the difficult to find wireless dongle required to make an Xbox 360 gamepad compatible with a PC. Simply plug the controller into the USB OTG cord’s USB socket and then attach the OTG cable to your device via its Micro-USB plug.

If you’re using Microsoft’s wireless dongle, plug it into the USB OTG cord’s socket and sync the Xbox 360 controller by pressing the middle button on the dongle, and the sync button at the top of the Xbox 360’s controller.

If you don’t have an Xbox 360 controller laying around, another simple option for an easy-to-setup Android gamepad is Nintendo’s Wiimote (this also gives you a wireless controller).

To make this happen you first need to turn on the Wiimote and then download an app called Wiimote Controller. You then connect your Wiimote via the app with a few touchscreen presses.

controllers2

Next go to your Android device’s Bluetooth settings. A device called WiiMote Controller should be in the list of available Bluetooth connections. The final step is to set the Wiimote as your primary Keyboard.

Games that natively support controllers will instantly be compatible with your Android device after setting up either an Xbox 360 or Wiimote to work with your Android smartphone or tablet. A downside is titles that don’t support button mapping sometimes have strange and awkward layouts.

Where using a controller truly shines on mobile is when it comes to retro ports and emulators. Good mobile games have been designed with touchscreens in mind, so using a controller to play Angry Birds really doesn’t make much sense. But taking advantage of a gamepad to play old school games emulated on your Android device is a completely different story. This allows you to experience old school games the way they are meant to be played, and removes the frustration of inaccurate touch screen controls.

Android SNES emulators like SuperRetro16 or Nintendo 64 emulators like Mupen 64 Plus AE, are compatible with gamepads but require button mapping in order to function correctly (this can easily be done in both apps). On the plus side, this allows you to customize your Wiimote or Xbox 360 controller’s button inputs specifically to your liking.

Console-to-mobile ports like the Grand Theft Auto franchise (GTA: San Andreas is still my favourite in the series), Bioshock, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Max Payne and a variety of platformers (Sonic 4’s various episodes for example), are significantly more enjoyable and playable on mobile devices when you have a controller.

controllers1

Of course you could also opt for the more complicated method and root your Android device, which can be relatively easy or require a number of slightly terrifying steps (depending on your smartphone and how comfortable you are with modifying your device). Rooting opens up your Android tablet/smartphone’s ability to take advantage of button-mapping apps like Joystick Centre app, in order to use an Xbox 360 or Wiimote controller with Android titles that don’t typically support gamepads.

Additionally, rooting allows your Android device to work with the PlayStation 3’s Dualshock 3 or Sixaxis controller, and even the PlayStation 4’s Dualshock 4 and Xbox One’s gamepad (with some technical knowledge). Some people claim the Dualshock 4 works on an unrooted Android device but I was unable to get the controller to work with my HTC One M9.

There are also a variety of Android and iOS Bluetooth controllers designed specifically with mobile gaming in mind, but many of these gamepads are pricey and underwhelming, although devices from MOGA and 8Bitdo’s NES30 Pro are generally superb (although the NES30 Pro’s compatibility is disappointing unless your iOS device is jailbroken).

Most USB OTG plugs can be purchased online for between $2 and $5 (often with shipping included).

Related Articles

News

Jul 22, 2014

9:47 AM EDT

Nvidia Shield Tablet promises the best small screen gaming experience for $329

Features

Oct 9, 2017

3:02 PM EDT

BACtrack Mobile is a great way to convince your friends not to drive under the influence

Features

Oct 8, 2017

4:14 PM EDT

Powerup Dart is a paper plane that can do loops and barrel rolls [Sticky or Not]

Features

Oct 8, 2017

11:07 AM EDT

Symptomate gives you your own personal diagnosis app [App of the Week]

Comments

  • Maurice Moss

    You can also do all of that with a ps3/4 remote. Don’t know why you’d leave that out.

    • I wasn’t able to get the PS3 or PS4 remote to work with any of my Android devices unfortunately (either wired or wirelessly) and I’ve read conflicting things online about their compatibility.

    • Maurice Moss

      Fair enough. There’s a paid app called sinaxis if i’m not mistaking. I used it before and it worked well but it’s been a while.

    • I think that app doesn’t work anymore, although I could be wrong. I believe it requires a rooted device.

    • Maurice Moss

      I think you are right. Anyhow, nice article.

    • Thanks! I’m glad you enjoyed it. It’s nice to see there’s an interest in this sort of guide-style article.

    • Christopher Martie

      App works just fine.

  • BioFanatic

    It’s probably important to note that the “Wiimote Controller” app doesn’t work with devices running Android 4.2 or up, which is anything new, basically. It says so right in the app description.

  • Mo Dabbas

    I’m not much into gaming. but some of my friends do with the a PS3 bluetooth. I’m not sure about the details, but they manage to make it work.

    • I think they must use a rooted device, although I could be wrong. My understanding is PS3 and PS4 controllers won’t work unless you’re rooted.

  • PowerWheelz #BB10

    You can do this with any Bluetooth controller on BB10 without any adapters. Connect and play. Plus BB10 can connect HDMI to TV and basically becomes a console.
    Can play native games. Droid games and emulated games.

    • Hacker For Hire

      How cute…he still calls it “Droid”

    • PowerWheelz #BB10

      How cute… people who have nothing intelligent to say still think insults are cool while hiding on the Internet.

    • Hacker For Hire

      It’s “Android” not “Droid”. That’s like calling BlackBerry the Berry.

    • PowerWheelz #BB10

      Do you work for their marketing team, do you lose money when people use nicknames for “Android”? Such a petty thing to get your panties in a bunch over. I don’t care if people call it a “berry” or a “blackberry” (without the caps). I don’t care if people use the abbreviated form of my real name. When I said “droid” you and everyone else reading knew what I was referring to. If you called it a “berry” I would know what your talking about during a civil conversation amongst human beings in the English language. If it was a legal document or a professional article that I was writing I would use Android and BlackBerry but until then I will use any name I choose… including iCrap.

    • Hacker For Hire

      No, I’m just helping you to not get ridiculed in the future. When you say “Droid” I, and everyone else, automatically assume you’re a smartphone luddite who is out of touch with technology.

    • PowerWheelz #BB10

      Maybe you should have started out that helpful in the first place instead of trying to be a smartA….
      Everyone probably assumed I was out of touch with technology as soon I mentioned BB10. Owe wait I’m sorry. BlackBerry 10.
      From now on you will be more conscious for you benefit and call it like it is… Maldroid and iCrap.

    • Maurice Moss

      I liked you up until you called if Maldroid. I use a Z30 for work and am very happy about it, but referring to Android as Maldroid shows you obviously don’t use the platform. The other guy was ignorant, but that doesn’t mean the whole Os sucks.

    • PowerWheelz #BB10

      I use Android at work for testing purposes. I have a tablet and phone I test on almost every day. Do I use them for personal… no. It is because I can’t stand the flow an fragmentation of the os. The OS has some good and some bad. Some people love it. Not me. Sorry. I only chose Maldroid in this instance because of the conversation at hand based on the tons of articles posted about the amount of malware for Android. I do however do use the iCrap term a lot as that is what I believe their phones to be based on everything I have had to deal with them over the years.
      I would like to try windows phone sometime…. just cause I haven’t. But I am a BlackBerry man. Have been for many years. Z30 myself currently. And nothing at this time can compare.

    • Maurice Moss

      Fair enough.

      I do strongly agree that nothing compares to my Z30 for work.

      I guess when you think of all those apps people sideload on Android that are full of ads and stuff, yeah, there’s a lot of malware.

      Also, we agree on iCrap! There’s no better word to describe them.

    • Christopher Martie

      Hey now that BB will all be android form now on…how you feeling now?

    • Hacker For Hire

      Point to me a link on the Play Store where I can download this malware, dookie. Oh wait, you can’t. It must be difficult having to use a platform that relies on leaching apps because no developers even want to touch that dead platform. And you can’t even run those leached apps properly. Turns out, BB is staffed by flunkies that can’t even code.

    • Maurice Moss

      Dude, you’re the only one thinking that. Droid is android. No problem to me…

    • Hacker For Hire

      Yeah, don’t think so. Droid is owned by LucasArts and was licenced to Verizon to be used on their phones. So, dude, Droid ain’t Android. Don’t even try to deny it as I have Trademark law on my side while you have Jack.

    • Goran Mihajlović

      Woo sa. Woo saaaa

    • Maurice Moss

      Good for you. You must feel very good about yourself. I mean, it’s totally not common for people to use nicknames on a daily basis.

    • Sak Hus

      Pls address Mr. Hacker for Hire with his full name, he doesn’t like his nickname Mr.Nerd.

    • Sak Hus

      Your mom is calling, time to head down to basement and take your nap.

      BTW I have Jedi Powers on my side while you have trademark law.

    • Sak Hus

      Ignore the ignorant. I call it fruit phone for fruitcake so this guy should sue me.

    • Sak Hus

      i hafe bean using droid fones since frodo. Even installed droid o/s on n900 witch kame with maemo. It mooved me from apale to droid..

      There you go Mr. PC.

  • Pingback: The Rise of Indie 8Bit Retro Games and How Its Made Possible Through … | Wanna Play Games all free games at PlayGamesGo.com()

  • Modder Won

    @stellarcellular has OTG cable for $5

    • Nice, that’s not a bad price. I think I picked one up for $2 with shipping though off a random seller on eBay.

    • Jonathan Schmitt

      I am a bit late to the conversation, but Walmart sells them now for about 8$. A little more expensive then some of the other options, but then if it stops working withing a year Walmart will usually just swap it over the counter.

  • Pingback: Real Time Humor: An Australian gamers take on E3 | Games News - MMORPG NEWS()

  • Chris Comstock

    Some Sony Xperia users have a more direct path to Dual Shock goodness. I know the ZL can connect to a dual shock 3 natively but you need a cable to do that. The Z3 can connect to a Dual Shock 4 and doesn’t need a cable to do it.

  • Erthwjim

    Why was my comment removed? I was just pointing out what super retro 16 themselves said on their own site.

  • Pingback: My Homepage()