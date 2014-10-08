CRTC clarifies that Wireless Code applies to some business and enterprise contracts

Earlier this year, TELUS requested clarification from the CRTC over whether the Wireless Code of Conduct, applicable since December 2013, applies to business and enterprise customers.
Today, the CRTC has issued its decision, finding that the Code “applies to retail mobile wireless voice and data services provided to individuals and small businesses. This means that it applies to all wireless plans for such services where the contract is between (a) an individual and a service provider, or (b) a small business and a service provider.”
In other words, the Code applies to many small businesses whose owners have signed up for “business” or “corporate” rate plans — as long as the signees are represented as individuals.
The Code does not apply if a corporation — IBM, not Daniel Bader representing MobileSyrup, for instance — signs up for a plan. Those corporate plans, in fact, can still be signed under 3-year contracts (if the carrier so chooses).
So, individuals and small businesses are protected under the Wireless Code; medium to large corporations are not.
Source: CRTC
Comments