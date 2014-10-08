News
CRTC clarifies that Wireless Code applies to some business and enterprise contracts

Oct 8, 2014

11:23 PM EDT

38 comments

Earlier this year, TELUS requested clarification from the CRTC over whether the Wireless Code of Conduct, applicable since December 2013, applies to business and enterprise customers.

Today, the CRTC has issued its decision, finding that the Code “applies to retail mobile wireless voice and data services provided to individuals and small businesses. This means that it applies to all wireless plans for such services where the contract is between (a) an individual and a service provider, or (b) a small business and a service provider.”

In other words, the Code applies to many small businesses whose owners have signed up for “business” or “corporate” rate plans — as long as the signees are represented as individuals.

The Code does not apply if a corporation — IBM, not Daniel Bader representing MobileSyrup, for instance — signs up for a plan. Those corporate plans, in fact, can still be signed under 3-year contracts (if the carrier so chooses).

So, individuals and small businesses are protected under the Wireless Code; medium to large corporations are not.

Source: CRTC

Comments

  • Wireless Gangster

    and it will take Rogers Bell and Telus a whole of 2 days to announce their new 3 year plans for non protected clients… i.e. medium to large corporations…
    but i hope those corporations fight back by all getting their employees T-Mobile phones from the US with unlimited canadian roaming plans (its actually cheaper to get a phone from the US and add unlimited canadian roaming vs getting a local phone plan here with the big 3 crooks)

    • J-Ro

      Are you insane? corp plans are the best plans every. You can get over $100 dollars of features for $22 or less. Those features can include LD calling, roaming and even unlimited untethered data (actually unlimited). If anything, it would be great if SMB could take advantage of these types of plans.

    • It’s Me

      Depends on the corporation/union/government dept. But yeah, corp plans have been great, at least until they started raising the prices so much a few months ago.

    • marorun1982

      basic Telus corporation plan ( available to all corporation )

      50$ bring your own device.
      unlimited Canada + to USA LD + 6 gb shared data and all the options.

      include US roaming at 8 cent a min and data roaming at 0.10$ a mb.

      If you take a high end phone the price jump to 70 or 60 for a lite smartphone.

      To be blunt this is pretty good.
      And usually they have even better rate.
      Raymond Chabot grant Thornton have this as an addon : 0.25$ per min for worldwide roaming.
      0.05$ per min for worldwide L/D
      0.50$ per mb worldwide data roaming.

    • Igor Babichev

      I work for a big company, and Telus/Rogers plan we had was worse than you describe – I did have 6 GB, but only because I got it about 3 yr ago, it was grandfathered and by default 1 GB was included, and LD even to Canada wasn’t free (10 c any time I went further from Vancouver than Abbotsford or called elsewhere in Canada). What I hated most were incoming texts while in US – they charged 0.60 for every such text, didn’t want to get a package so basically had to go to US in airplane mode.
      Also, Corp cancellation policies were much more expensive – when all retail was just paying off remaining balance of the subsidy, corps were still charged $20/mo min $100 max $400. Now I’m on Wind and quite happy compared to what I had. I will never go on a contract again, I now prefer to buy my own devices and pay for just the service mo to mo.

    • marorun1982

      Strange maybe you had a bad rep I always change my client plan to better one when I renew them some rep in all provider just keep same plan.

    • It’s Me

      I noticed a few months ago that the corp plans my company has with Rogers have already all gone way up but are still 3 year terms. When I first saw them, I thought they were now 2 year terms. Turns out they just priced that like 2 year but left them as 3 year terms.

    • marorun1982

      At Telus 3 years non corp plan ( medium buisness from 16 lines to 99 lines ) use plans thats are 20$ less per month per line compared to 2 years plan..

      Corp ( 100 and + ) are even lower..
      Maybe you guys should switch if rogers asking for too much.

      ( we are talking 55$ for unlimited canada wide all option included with 3 gb of shared data when you have 16 lines or more )

    • Comrade Yeti

      The 3 year business plans never went away. This was more about clarifying where the line was between small business and large business. A non story really, but I’ll let you get back to it: Big 3 bad!

    • It’s Me

      Umm, no, they went up. People that were on the Corp350 plan (around $50-$55), offered only to large accounts, were told that in order to upgrade this year, they had to switch plans, in some cases to plans in the $80 range. That’s not just going up, that’s going WAY up.

    • Stephen_81

      Discount was applied to Hardware and terms more than the Plan in the latest batch of corp plans.
      I’ve seen 3yr term agreements with 2 devices in the 3yr term built in to cover replacement risks. As well as Minute Pooling and data pooling options changing around.
      When comparing all 3 carrier plans against usage there are certainly ways to keep similar over all costs with the new plans if you look at it as an account vs a per line billing. That’s what businesses bring me in for.

    • It’s Me

      For those using pools and a business account, as long as they aren’t so small as to be a small business, they can still sign up for 3 year plans. Only if the accounts are under the employees names do they fall under the code (or small business accounts).

    • Stephen_81

      Even as a 3yr plan sign up the users can opt for 2yr hardware upgrades by paying slightly more upfront for the Hardware with Rogers still, haven’t had the chance to check if Bell or Telus will let that happen yet. and the Difference is between $20 and $50 more upfront for the hardware.
      And even Pools on small businesses with a proper quarterly audit of usage can keep costs down with adjustments on the 2 or 3yr plans since you can change the plan at any time it is the economic inducement that is the locking element

    • marorun1982

      Agreed but not all the big 3 follow this.

      At telus even personal corporation line ( When a big corp have personal plan thats can have similar deal than the big chunk of 100 lines they have for the corp itself ) are not 80$ .

      we have 70$ unlimited Canada + 6 gb shared for personal account under corporation deal.

      But for buisness who dont want a corp account we have nice pricing starting at 50$ with all included unlimited call and data.

      So if Rogers doing thats they really crooks.

    • marorun1982

      Not at Telus..
      Sorry thats rogers steal you guys thats way!

    • marorun1982

      AT&T unlimited north america ( LD/Roaming ) with 1 gb of data cost a whooping 180$ a month.

      T-mobile is cheaper at around 140$ a month.

      You have to take a US number btw.

      At Telus for 150$ you get unlimited north america including L/D and roaming and 2gb of north america data.

      IF you have proof of better pricng plz! give us proof.

    • Stephen_81

      At Telus is it not Unlim NA Calling Originating from Canada? TMo and AT&T allow calling from Either Canada or the USA in their unlimited calling.

      And Tmo offers unlimited data throttled at 5GB

  • lovestospooge

    I have little sympathy for corporations that expect you to answer emails and calls on your work phone after hours without paying you overtime for it. So I don’t care if Robellus fleeces these guys on 3 year contracts. With all the unpaid overtime they get out of their workforce, they can afford the 3 year contracts.

    • Nauman.Choudhry

      Except in some cases the workers sign up for the corp plans for personal use because those plans can’t be had anywhere else.

      The Corp350 plan its Me is talking about used to be $50 now if you want to upgrade you have to go to $60 with less data and $70 with unlimited calling but same data.

    • cartfan88

      So how about if the employee uses that same phone outside of work hours for non-business calls, texting, data usage? If you don’t like answering emails or calls outside of work hours…there’s plenty of jobs that don’t require it…you are free to check those out.

    • marorun1982

      Thats dont change anything.
      As long as its under the company name and not your name its will still be possible to have 3 years contract and price.

    • It’s Me

      The problem is, they were fleecing the employees, not the corporations, with most of these plans (when fleecing was happening).

    • pngface

      I work for one of these large corporations, if you’re required to respond to emails/calls outside work hours, you get a monthly credit to your bill (I believe its $40) Still not overtime, but its better than nothing

    • Who Needs Facts

      Wait. I thought it was decided by the unhappy masses that the new two year plans were worse than the three year plans?

    • It’s Me

      All things being equal, 3 year terms are worse. Our dear carriers have gone out of their way to make 2 year terms worse, purely out of spite. And greed.

      But if they try the same spiteful sh!t with corporations, but might learn the lesson about noses, faces and spite.

    • marorun1982

      I dont fully agree.

      Yeah they exagerated the increase in price.
      But no corporation would lower its income to please you.

      So going from a 3 years to 2 year reduce by 1 year the money grabing 😉 So they loose income.

      They should just been more logical the price increase is just too much right now.

  • Adam Reinhardt

    All 3 asked for clarification of this in the process of drafting the code…am I missing something? They said that 16+ users aren’t protected and can take 2 or 3yr contracts

    • It’s Me

      As long as the account(s) are under the company name and not the employees, then the company can take a 3 year term. Hell, they can take 25 year terms if they want. But if it is a plan that you are offered, as an employee, and which you receive and pay the bill for (even if your company later pays you back) and/or it’s under your name, they can only be 2 year. Also, small businesses fall under the code, even if the lines are under the business name.

    • marorun1982

      Thats what new today.

      So now if you have 1 cellphone but a registered company.
      if you put it on company name you can get 3 years contract.

      Not sure anyone including Telus will use this… they may allow it now for retention case mostly..

  • 5Gs

    When i read CRTC i laugh my A off because CRTC is a big joke.

  • rgl168

    The bigger question is this: Rogers were still offering 3-year contacts for individual under corporate rate plans after Dec 2 2013. With this ruling, would those people be able to walk away from those contacts after 2 years without penalty?

    • SumWun

      They were not. Quit making stuff up.

    • rgl168

      Mr “Big Boy Pants”: please clarify your statement “quit making stuff up”. I have just logged onto the Rogers vendor site that handles corporate rate plans for our workplace and 3-year options are still up at this very second.

    • marorun1982

      Dont feed the troll plz..
      Probably a Rogers Fan.

    • SumWun

      I misread your original post; I didn’t see thy you said “individual under corporate rate”; I thought you just said “individual rate.” My apologies.
      I would think it more likely that the contract could be ammended to 2yr if requested, as it was created prior to the crtc clarification.

    • marorun1982

      Yes.
      December 2 2015 you will be able to renew and ask for all balance to be removed.

    • sandra

      What about for those who signed a 3 yr contract in june 4th 2015?

  • ScooterinAB

    … So no change. We already knew that small business customers were covered under the WCOC but corporate and other non-personal accounts weren’t. What exactly does this clarify?