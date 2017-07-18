News
Apple Pay is now available in Tangerine banks across Canada

Jul 18, 2017

1:44 PM EDT

Tangerine Apple Pay on iPhone

Apple Pay is now available for use in Tangerine banks across Canada. Customers can use the feature by adding their Tangerine Client Card and Money-Back Credit Card to the Wallet app on their Apple devices.

Eligible devices are:

  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone 6 Plus
  • iPhone
  • iPhone SE
  • iPad Pro
  • iPad Air 2
  • iPad mini 4
  • iPad mini 3
  • MacBook Pro (with Touch Bar and Touch ID)
  • Apple Watch Series 2
  • any Apple Watch paired with iPhone 5 or later

To make a payment, Tangerine says to hold an iPhone near the contactless terminal with a finger placed on the home button. A beep will signify that the transaction is complete.

With an Apple Watch, users will have to double-click the side button and hold the face of their wearables to the terminal.

Source: Tangerine

