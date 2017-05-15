Bell’s new Fibe Alt TV platform lets you watch live TV content without a set-top box

Bell has officially launched a new version of its Fibe TV IPTV platform called Fibe Alt TV.
The new service, which allows users to watch live on-demand television without a traditional TV subscription or a set-top box, is set to be Canada’s first widely available app-based live television service. Bell says pricing is set to start at $14.95 CAD per month for Alt TV’s base plan.
“The ways Canadians watch television continue to evolve, and Alt TV is another example of how Bell’s scale and industry-leading investment consistently deliver the latest viewing innovations to consumers,” said Wade Oosterman, group president for Bell and BCE and Bell’s chief brand officer.
While Bell’s new Fibe Alt TV platform may sound like a Canadian cord cutters dream, it’s only set to be “initially” available to Bell Fibe internet subscribers in Ontario and Quebec. Bell says the service will eventually come to Atlantic Canada and Manitoba, though there’s no word yet on whether it will be eventually offered to those who do not subscribe to Bell internet.
Bell says that Fibe Alt TV’s base package features 30 channels, including major Canadian and U.S. networks, and access to up to two simultaneous TV streams. The company also says that customers can add individual channels and build their own Alt TV packages.
The company also says that data usage and overage fees will not apply to Alt TV when viewing the platform at home. Other packages include the ‘Good‘ tier, which features channels like Discovery, TSN, History and Bravo, for $42.95 a month ($28 for the first month).
The company also offers a ‘Better” tier that includes AMC, the Food Network, CNN, MTC and Spike for $68.95 a month ($54 for the first month). The final tier is called ‘Best‘ and includes BET, MovieTime BBC Earth and NBA TV for $103.95 a month ($89 for the first month).
The app is set to be available on laptops, smartphones, tablets and the 4th Generation Apple TV, with Android TV availability coming later this year.
Source: Canada Newswire
Comments
Pingback: Bell’s new Fibe Alt TV platform lets you watch live TV content with out a set-top box – TODAY18()
Pingback: Bell’s new Fibe Alt TV platform lets you watch live TV content with out a set-top box | Daily Update()
Pingback: Bell’s new Fibe Alt TV platform lets you watch live TV content without a set-top box – TODAY18()