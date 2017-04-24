Samsung’s Twitter account is more fire than the Note 7

News
Apr 24, 2017

9:34 AM EDT

7 comments

Samsung

Managing the Twitter account of a popular brand like Samsung isn’t easy work. Just ask MobileSyrup‘s own Zach Gilbert. With most people on the Internet out there to troll you for the “lols,” you never know what kind of response you’ll get to even the most innocuous of tweets.

Case and point: on Friday, the community manager for Samsung Mobile’s U.S. Twitter account asked the company’s followers to share the first photo they took with new S8. Of course, someone used this opportunity to talk about their eggplant.

“It was a dick pic,” said Twitter user @savEdward in response to the tweet.

In a similar situation, most corporate Twitter accounts would ignore such an undignified response, but not the person managing the Samsung Mobile U.S. account.Â No, sir, unfazed they went full beast mode and issued the perfect response: a single emoji.

Edward and his “girlfriend” tried to salvage the situation, but after 13,739 retweets and counting, the damage was done. Samsung had once again burned one of its customers.

Samsung,Â give this man or woman a raise.

Source: Twitter

Comments

  • Philosoraptor

    Slow news day?

  • Dimitri

    Slow day today in the Mobilesyrup office Igor? Might be.. Why don’t u post that the Note 7 Refurbished got the WiFi certificate and talk about how you can remap the bixby button on the S8 and S8 Plus via a app someone made. ( all came from Android Authority meanwhile u guys have yet posted nothing of those and more.).

    • Igor Bonifacic

      When you write ~55,000 words a week, you like to write something that’s more lighthearted.

  • southerndinner

    While this was funny, both the article and the headline were pretty BGR-tier levels of clickbait and low quality overall.

    Please don’t devolve into this, MS

  • Jesse

    ^^Tough crowd today..

    • It’s a funny, silly story. We don’t always take ourselves seriously here at MobileSyrup and that’s something we as a team are proud of ðŸ™‚