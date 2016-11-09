Here’s what Samsung’s Android Nougat skin looks like

samsungnote5header

Rose Behar

November 9, 2016 5:28pm

An Android Nougat beta program for the Samsung Galaxy S7 has kicked off in the U.S., U.K., China and South Korea, and now Samsung users are getting their first glimpse at what the latest version of Android will look like topped with Samsung’s proprietary UI.

SamMobile‘s shots of the Android update and its Samsung skin reveal a UI that appears cleaner than past versions, perhaps steering away from bloatware and the over-alteration of stock Android. The company swaps Google’s font to its own recently-released universal font, SamsungOne.

Additionally, SamMobile reports that Samsung built a blue light filter into the software, added a new Always On Display and threw in four new modes to tailor software performance: normal, game, entertainment and high performance. Additionally, a new Device Maintenance feature gives users an overall assessment of handset performance and aids with optimization. Below are some screens of the Samsung Galaxy S7 running Android Nougat, courtesy of SamMobile.

samsung-nougat-ui-1

samsung-nougat-ui-2

samsung-nougat-ui-3

samsung-nougat-ui-4

samsung-nougat-ui-5 samsung-nougat-ui-6

Related: Samsung patent reveals possible design for Galaxy X foldable smartphone

SourceSamMobile
  • Arman

    Looks nice.

  • Sean-Paul

    That looks sexy. S8 with N….can’t wait.

    • h2oflyer

      Me too !

  • Jonah Emery

    Looking very good.

  • samfisher

    look very nice.. I cant wait get update for my samsung S7 Edge

  • Ericp2011

    Explosive design!

  • hunkyleepickle

    Cool. Should only be 2 years or so before our carrier overlords ‘let’ us have this update.

  • Ipse

    Ummmmmmm…night mode anyone? Oh wait, it’s only the 3rd time it gets canned. After all, why save battery and take advantage of Amoled’s zero power consumption in black areas.
    Let’s suppress themes as well so that we can go back to sub-1 day battery life.

    • LeTricolore

      Samsung has a theme store. You can download a TouchWiz Dark/Black theme if you want. Or a Material Dark/Black.

      Or a Hello Kitty theme. I don’t know what you’re into.

    • Ipse

      You also didn’t read much from my post… I DID mention the themes, which kind of implies I know about your favorite Hello Kitty one 🙂
      For everybody else, my point was that Google removed night mode 3 times already ( it was first re-added in MM beta)…I don’t understand their obsession with the garish “material design” in pastel flat colors.

    • LeTricolore

      Fair enough. I don’t understand why it’d be gone. I miss having a dark menu on my phone now that I have a Pixel XL.

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    Giving the fact that the only reason to put N on beta test is the Samsung UI, how do you thing it will take to test TouchWIZ before they release it to the carriers. And we all know that the real delay is with the carriers.

  • JTon

    It looks great. And guys it also resembles BB10…

    • Mobifan

      The team behind the new tizen and Samsung UI designs are ex TAT members who left BlackBerry

  • Ali F.

    Very similar to ZTE’s MiFavor UI 4.0

  • JP

    Other than the ‘N’ on the Android version screen looks identical to Note 7 in every way.

    • AJ

      That’s what I thought initially, but after looking at more screenshots, I would say its similar but not identical.

  • It’s a hot mess, Samsung!

  • nunzio

    Samsung don’t invite any Canadian S7/S7edge owners to experience the Android 7.0 beta program?

  • Pingback: Samsung Android Nougat beta ends today, official release set for January – HostMeMe()