Here’s what Samsung’s Android Nougat skin looks like

Rose Behar November 9, 2016 5:28pm

An Android Nougat beta program for the Samsung Galaxy S7 has kicked off in the U.S., U.K., China and South Korea, and now Samsung users are getting their first glimpse at what the latest version of Android will look like topped with Samsung’s proprietary UI.

SamMobile‘s shots of the Android update and its Samsung skin reveal a UI that appears cleaner than past versions, perhaps steering away from bloatware and the over-alteration of stock Android. The company swaps Google’s font to its own recently-released universal font, SamsungOne.

Additionally, SamMobile reports that Samsung built a blue light filter into the software, added a new Always On Display and threw in four new modes to tailor software performance: normal, game, entertainment and high performance. Additionally, a new Device Maintenance feature gives users an overall assessment of handset performance and aids with optimization. Below are some screens of the Samsung Galaxy S7 running Android Nougat, courtesy of SamMobile.

Related: Samsung patent reveals possible design for Galaxy X foldable smartphone