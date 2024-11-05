fbpx
Fizz Mobile updates data pricing, adds 100GB option

Most of the data buckets saw a price decrease

Jonathan Lamont
Nov 5, 202412:23 PM EST 0 comments
Fizz website on a smartphone.

Videotron’s Fizz Mobile updated pricing for its data and added new data buckets, namely a 100GB option, across several provinces.

Here’s how the new prices break down:

Ontario/Alberta/B.C.

  • 1GB – $4 (was $7)
  • 3GB – $5 (was $8)
  • 6GB – $8 (was $11)
  • 10GB – removed
  • 15GB – $14 (was $17)
  • 20GB – $15 (was $18)
  • 30GB – $19 (unchanged)
  • 50GB – $20 (unchanged)
  • 60GB – $23 (unchanged)
  • 80GB – $25 (unchanged)
  • 100GB – $30 (new)

Quebec

  • 1GB – $5 (unchanged)
  • 4GB – $6 (new)
  • 6GB – removed
  • 10GB – $7 (unchanged)
  • 15GB – removed
  • 20GB – $8 (new)
  • 30GB – removed
  • 50GB – $13 (was $17)
  • 60GB – removed
  • 75GB – removed
  • 80GB – $18 (new)
  • 100GB – $28 (new)

It’s worth noting that Fizz allows customers to assemble their own custom plan, so it has separate prices for calls, texts, and data. The above prices only cover the data amount on plans. So, for example, to get a 100GB plan in Ontario, you’d need to pay $8 for Canada-wide coverage, $4 for unlimited calls, $2 for unlimited texts, $1 for voicemail, and $30 for the data, a total of $45/mo.

Fizz hasn’t changed prices for other parts of mobile plans, like calls and texts, this time around. You can check out Fizz’s plans here.

Source: Reddit, (2)

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

