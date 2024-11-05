Fizz Mobile updates data pricing, adds 100GB option

Videotron’s Fizz Mobile updated pricing for its data and added new data buckets, namely a 100GB option, across several provinces.

Here’s how the new prices break down:

Ontario/Alberta/B.C.

1GB – $4 (was $7)

3GB – $5 (was $8)

6GB – $8 (was $11)

10GB – removed

15GB – $14 (was $17)

20GB – $15 (was $18)

30GB – $19 (unchanged)

50GB – $20 (unchanged)

60GB – $23 (unchanged)

80GB – $25 (unchanged)

100GB – $30 (new)

Quebec

1GB – $5 (unchanged)

4GB – $6 (new)

6GB – removed

10GB – $7 (unchanged)

15GB – removed

20GB – $8 (new)

30GB – removed

50GB – $13 (was $17)

60GB – removed

75GB – removed

80GB – $18 (new)

100GB – $28 (new)

It’s worth noting that Fizz allows customers to assemble their own custom plan, so it has separate prices for calls, texts, and data. The above prices only cover the data amount on plans. So, for example, to get a 100GB plan in Ontario, you’d need to pay $8 for Canada-wide coverage, $4 for unlimited calls, $2 for unlimited texts, $1 for voicemail, and $30 for the data, a total of $45/mo.

Fizz hasn’t changed prices for other parts of mobile plans, like calls and texts, this time around. You can check out Fizz’s plans here.

Source: Reddit, (2)