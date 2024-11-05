Crave’s annual plans are 40 percent off for Black Friday

Bell is offering significant discounts on its annual Crave memberships for Black Friday. These offers end on December 2nd, right before midnight.

Basic with Ads — $59.90 (regularly $99.90)

Standard with Ads — $89.90 (regularly $149.90)

Premium (ad-free) — $130 (regularly $220)

This is available only to new, upgrading and reactivating customers who purchase their annual plan directly through Crave. Each plan renews manually at its then-current annual price. You can cancel this plan at any time on Crave’s website.

The last time we saw this deal was the launch of season two of House of the Dragon.