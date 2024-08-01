New AI device aims to be your friend, not a productivity machine

A new startup called Friend has popped up. Its goal is to build a toy companion that boosts users’ self-esteem through positive conversations, like an AI pen pal.

On the surface, this device seems really easy to make fun of, and most people on social media have already roasted the hell out of it. However, after reading a few interviews with the creator, there’s a pointed simplicity to this device that seems kind of nice. It’s not extremely overpriced, it has no subscriptions, and if it works as well as the founder says it does then it could be an interesting experiment.

It’s not for everyone, and I’m still not sure if it’s really for anyone at all, but at the very least, it doesn’t seem to be over-promising as much as the Humane Pin or Rabbit R1. The whole idea is that you chat with it and then it talks back by sending you messages on your phone. It is as simple as that, but it remains to be seen how well it can get to know you and if it can feel human.

Since the reveal video went live, there have been lots of jokes lobbied at the device and its creator, but one of the most interesting things that’s come to light is that the team behind Friend raised $2.5 million at a $50 million valuation and then spent $1.8 million on the domain Friend.com. The creator confirmed this is true to 404 Media.

Right now, the device costs $99 USD (roughly $136 CAD) and is supposed to start shipping in January 2025. It will ship to Canada, but you need to have an iPhone to use it. In the device’s FAQ section, the creator says that an Android app will come if there’s demand. In an interview with The Verge, he said that there are plans to make around 30,000 devices ready for launch.

It should be noted that this device is always listening, so it will be able to hear you at all times. The recordings aren’t stored forever, and they’re encrypted, but if you’re more privacy-minded, this device isn’t for you. You can delete your data from the friend app, and it’s also noted that if the device breaks, there is no way to recover its memories, suggesting that a lot of the information stays on the device.

Source: Friend, The Verge, 404 Media