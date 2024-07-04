Pixel 9 series will have ultrasonic fingerprint sensor: report

Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 series will reportedly sport a welcome upgrade to the under-display fingerprint scanner.

According to a report from Android Authority, all three Pixel 9 devices will sport an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner instead of the optical sensor Google has used since the Pixel 6 series. Specifically, the Pixel 9 series will use Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Gen 2 sensor, which is also used by Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The move to an ultrasonic sensor should improve the unlock experience on the Pixel 9 series since those types of sensors tend to be faster and more accurate than optical sensors. Plus, optical sensors are more sensitive to dirt or moisture and require adequate lighting to work, which means they flash a bright light on the screen where the sensor is. That bright light can be quite annoying when using your phone in the dark — I’ve flashed myself a few times now trying to unlock my Pixel at night.

While there are a lot of factors that go into the unlock experience, the upgraded ultrasonic fingerprint scanner should go a long way in making the Pixel 9 series easier to unlock. It’s also worth noting that the next-gen Pixel Fold won’t get an ultrasonic sensor since its fingerprint sensor is in the power button, not under the display like other phones.

Source: Android Authority