Uber Canada generated billions for Canada’s economy, company’s 2022 impact report states

Uber says its role as Canada’s leading rideshare and delivery platform generated $8.8 billion in economic value for the country in 2022.

According to its recently release impact report, the company has 140,000 drivers and delivery people.

Uber Canada commissioned Public First to complete the report, which used several methods to examine the company’s impact in Canada. This includes surveying 3,000 drivers and delivery people, polling riders, and using data from Uber and Stats Canada.

62 percent of those surveyed said they started working with the company due to the high cost of living.

This is a figure the findings indicate could soon increase. A fifth of the survey’s respondents said the rising cost of living could lead them to partake in the gig economy, such as driving for Uber.

It’s important to note that Uber isn’t available in all Canadian cities. However, the company has announced plans to expand, including to Victoria and Kelowna, B.C.

Consumers

Uber estimates it saves people 13 million hours a year through its ridesharing service. Broken down, each trip saved riders six minutes compared to the next fastest option.

Uber also found that convenience is the main reason why people ride with the company. Reliability and cost are other factors that follow closely behind.

The study further found nearly half of Canadians use delivery apps for food and essential items, and Uber Eats is a leading candidate in the category.

Sustainability

Uber is also hoping to operate its platforms as fully electric by 2030. However, only 16 percent of Uber drivers in Canada use an electric vehicle.

The company hopes its Zero Emissions Incentive will help change this. The program gives EV drivers up to $10,000 in two years.

Survey results further show a majority of drivers in Canada (66 percent) are open to using an EV as their next vehicle.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Uber Canada