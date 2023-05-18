Rogers customers experience issues with MMS [Update]

Update 18/05/2023 12:51pm ET: Rogers says the issue has been resolved.

The original story follows below.

Some Rogers customers are reportedly having issues with picture and video messaging (MMS).

Posts on Twitter show customers are presented with a pop-up that states, “proxy authentication required,” with space to enter a username and password.

In several replies to tweets, the company said it’s aware of the issue, which is impacting “a number of users.” Rogers confirms it’s investigating the problem.

Hey Christina, We are tracking an issue with MMS for a number of users. The issue is being investigated. We can setup follow-up notifications for you if you send us a DM. ^dt https://t.co/tjQZsaUzDY — Rogers (@Rogers) May 18, 2023

MobileSyrup will provide an update once more information is available.