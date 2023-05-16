Prime Video Canadian series The Lake returns for Season 2 in June

The Lake, Amazon Prime Video’s first scripted Canadian series, is returning with its second season on June 9th.

The series follows a gay man named Justin who seeks to reconnect with the daughter he gave up for adoption while at his family’s cottage step-sister’s cottage. In the second season, Justin and Riley decide to make their relationship official but plans go awry when the boathouse burns down, leading Justin to have to fix everything.

The Lake was created by Ottawa’s Julian Doucet (Hudson & Rex) and stars Caledon, Ontario’s Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black), Julia Stiles (Hustlers) and Madison Shamoun (Black-ish). The series was also shot in Northern Ontario.

An Amazon Prime Video membership is included at no additional cost with Amazon Prime, which is priced at $9.99/month or $99/year.

Image credit: Prime Video