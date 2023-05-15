OnePlus might soon be joining the smartphone periscope party

China-based Android manufacturer OnePlus might be gearing up to launch its first phone with a built-in periscope zoom lens. The new rumour comes from Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via 9to5Google).

The hardware addition would unlock much greater zoom flexibility compared to existing OnePlus phones. The company’s current flagship, the OnePlus 11, can reach a peek optical zoom of only 2x. This is unremarkable when compared to its competition in 2023.

Top-tier flagships such as the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leverage periscope technology to provide 5X and 10X optical zoom, respectively.

Apple is also heavily rumoured to be incorporating a periscope lens into its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year.

Periscope lenses achieve their better zoom performance by bending light as it comes into the image sensor. The result is an amplification, and, therefore optical zoom range, far exceeding that of traditional telephoto lenses.

It’s unclear whether the first periscope-equipped OnePlus phone might arrive in the form of a “OnePlus 11T,” a “11 Pro”, a “12,” or some other smartphone entirely.

Source: Digital Chat Station Via: 9to5Google