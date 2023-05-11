GameStop is hosting Canadian launch parties for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 12th, 2023 at midnight ET, and GameStop is hosting events at stores around Canada.

Those who attend the opening at the GameStop at Yonge and Dundas in Toronto are in for an extra surprise: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will be attending to cut the ribbon at midnight.

Ramakrishnan is a Canadian actress best known for playing Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and Priya Mangal in Pixar’s Turning Red. Nintendo also calls her “one of the biggest fans of The Legend of Zelda series.”

Below, we’ve included a selection of the big openings in each province. For the full list, check out the GameStop website here. Some events are midnight sales, while others are early openings.

British Columbia (8pm PT, May 11th)

GameStop Burnaby: Metropolis at Metrotown (4700 Kingsway V5H 2M1)

GameStop Surrey: Guildford Town Centre (2695 Guildford Town Centre V3R 7C1)

GameStop Victoria: Hillside Shopping Centre (1644 Hillside Avenue V8T 2C5)

Alberta (9pm MT, May 11th)

GameStop ColdLake: Wal-Mart (2C-4802 43 Avenue T9M 1K6)

GameStop Edmonton: Southgate Centre (11100 51st Avenue T6H 4M6)

GameStop Edmonton: Skyview Power Center (13676 137 Avenue N.W. T5L 4Z8)

GameStop Calgary: Southcenter Mall (100 Anderson Road N.E. T2J 3V1)

GameStop Calgary: Chinook Centre (6455 MacLeod Trail S.W. T2H 0K9)

Ontario (11pm ET, May 11th)

GameStop Markham: Markville Shopping Centre (5000 Highway 7 East L3R 4M9)

GameStop Toronto: Yonge Street (267 Yonge Street M5B 2H1)

GameStop Mississauga: Square One Shopping Centre (100 City Centre Drive L5B 2C9)

GameStop Ottawa: Orleans Centre (3890 Innes Road K1W 1K9)

New Brunswick (8am AT, May 12th)

GameStop Fredricton: Regent Mall (477 Paul Street E1A 4X5)

GameStop Saint John: McAllister Mall (519 Westmorland Road E2J 3W9)

Newfoundland (8am NT, May 12th)

GameStop St. Johns: Avalon Mall (48 Kenmount Road A1B 1W3)

GameStop Corner Brook: Murphy Square (22 Murphy Square A2H 1R4)

Nova Scotia (8am AT, May 12th)

GameStop Halifax: Chain Lake Plaza (201 Chain Lake Drive B3S 1C8)

GameStop Dartmouth: Mic Mac Mall (21 Mic Mac Blvd. B3A 4N3)

Manitoba (11pm CT, May 11th)

GameStop Winnipeg: Garden City Shopping Centre (2305 McPhillips Street R2V 3E1)

GameStop Brandon: Shoppers Mall (1570 18th Street R7A 5C5)

Prince Edward Island (8:30am AT, May 12th)

GameStop Charlottetown: Charlottetown Mall (670 University Avenue C1E 1H6)

Quebec (8am ET, May 12th)

GameStop Montreal: Centre Decarie (5397 Rue des Jockeys H4P 2T8)

GameStop Laval: Laval East (5685 Blcd Robert Bourassa H7E 0A4)

GameStop Trois-Rivieres: Centre Commerciale les Rivieres (4125 Boul des Forges G8Y 1W1)

Saskatchewan (10pm CST, May 11th)

GameStop Saskatoon: Midtown Plaza (201 First Avenue South S7K 1J9)

GameStop Regina: Southland Mall (2965 Gordon Road S4S 6H7)

For more on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, check out our review.

Image credit: Nintendo

Sources: Nintendo, GameStop