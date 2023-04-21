Best Buy Top Deals April 21-27: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Nest Wi-Fi thermostat, HP Victus gaming laptop and more

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week start Friday, April 21st and end on Thursday, April 27th.

This time around, the sale includes several headphones, tablets, laptops and TVs.

Check out some of the deals from the sale below:

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN50AU8000FXZC) – 2021: $649.99 (save $150)

HP 23.8-inch All-in-One PC – Starry White (AMD Ryzen 3 5300U/256GB SSD/8GB RAM): $699.99 (save $200)

Canon Pixma G3270 Megatank All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer: $279.99 (save $50)

LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27GP83B-B): $399.99 (save $200)

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Icon On-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones – Rose Gold: $199.99 (save $50)

JLab Go Work Wireless Headset – Black: $59.99 (save $10)

Turtle Beach Stealth 700X Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X/ Xbox Series S/ Xbox One – Black: $229.99 (save $30)

Jabra Elite 4 Active In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $99.99 (save $50)

HP Victus 15-inch Gaming Laptop – Blue (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GeForce GTX 1650/Windows 11): $699.99 (save $300)

ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $649.99 (save $150)

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $99.99 (save $40)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System – 5-Pack – Black: $289.99 (save $10)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $229.99 (save $50)

Dyson V10 Animal+ Cordless Stick Vacuum – Sprayed Nickel/Iron: $549.99 (save $200)

Google WiFi Router with 2 Points – Snow – 3 Pack: $219.99 (save $60)

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 12.6-inch 128GB Android 11 Tablet (Snapdragon 870) with Precision Pen – Storm Grey: $599.99 (save $50)

Samsung HW-Q600B/ZC 360-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $399.99 (save $300)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Item Tracker – Black: $27.99 (save $12)

Seagate One Touch 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKC4000404) – Grey: $119.99 (save $20)

Segway Ninebot G30P MAX Adult Electric Scooter (350W Motor/ 65km Range / 30km/h Top Speed) – Dark Grey: $1,099.99 (save $170)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat – Snow: $139.99 (save $40)

Marketplace offers

Refurbished (Excellent) – Dyson Official Outlet – V7B Cordless Vacuum – Colour may vary (1 Year Dyson Warranty): $229.99 (save $70)

EFFYDESK AeryChair Fully Adjustable Best Ergonomic Office Chair Executive Mesh Office Desk Chair with 4D Armrest & Lumbar Support (Onyx Black): $349.99 (save $350.01)

Refurbished (Good) Segway Ninebot D38U Electric Scooter (38km Range / 30km/h Top Speed): $499.99 (save $600)

Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch Tablet Microsoft SQ1 8GB 128GB Certified Refurbished: $469 (save $230)

Check out all the Top Deals for the week here.

Image credit: Best Buy