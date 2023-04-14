EA trailer teases new fantastical single-player shooter

A new trailer has dropped for EA’s Immortals of Aveum, the company’s upcoming game described as a single-player “first-person magic shooter.”

The game will release under the EA Originals label and it is set to be developed by Ascendant Studios. According to a press release, the studio is comprised of BAFTA and Game of the Year award-winning industry veterans, which seems like the ideal team to take on the task of creating a shooter with supernatural elements.

The trailer offers a brief outline of what to expect story-wise, but since it’s a reveal trailer and not a gameplay trailer, there isn’t too much extensive information offered on game mechanics or features yet.

Part of the game’s official press release describes the story as follows:

“Players experience this visceral and cinematic, story-driven game through the eyes of Jak, as he joins an elite order of battlemages, masters all three colors of magic – blue, green, and red – and decimates legions of enemies with clever chained attacks and well-timed counters.”

Immortals of Aveum is set to combine a modern story with a fantasy setting and provide “fast-paced action and spell-based combat that defies FPS conventions.”

The game is set to release on July 20th, marking EA Original’s second release of 2023 with Wild Hearts being the first to come out in February.

Image credit: EA

Source: EA Via: The Verge