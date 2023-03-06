fbpx
Chatr offering 5GB bonus data for six months

The offer expires March 8th

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Mar 6, 20232:50 PM EST
Rogers flanker brand Chatr is offering bonus data on various 3G and 4G plans.

With the bonus data, 3G plans will offer the following:

  • $70/month for 25GB data
  • $60/month for 20GB
  • $50/month for 15GB
  • $40/month for 10GB
  • $35/month for 7.5GB

4G plans with bonus data:

  • $75/ month for 25GB
  • $65/month 20GB
  • $55/month for 15GB
  • $45/month for 10GB
  • $40/month 7.5GB

However, the offer only applies on new activations and if customers sign up for auto-pay.

Users have until March 8th to activate the deal.

More details are available on Chatr’s website.

