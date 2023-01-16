Google Translate expands offline language options

Google Translate has 33 new languages that can be used offline.

According to a Google blog post, users can download the languages beforehand and translate text when they don’t have an internet connection.

The new languages include:

Basque

Cebuano

Chichewa

Corsican

Frisian

Hausa

Hawaiian

Hmong

Igbo

Javanese

Khmer

Kinyarwanda

Kurdish

Lao

Latin

Luxembourgish

Malagasy

Maori

Myanmar (Burmese)

Oriya / Odia

Samoan

Scots Gaelic

Sesotho

Shona

Sindhi

Sundanese

Tatar

Turkmen

Uyghur

Xhosa

Yiddish

Yoruba

Zulu

Once you’ve updated the app, you can access offline languages by selecting the languages and tapping the download button.

Source: Google