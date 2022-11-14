Wendy’s launches mobile rewards program in Canada

Wendy’s has rolled out a free mobile loyalty program in Canada.
Available as part of the existing Wendy’s Canada app, Wendy’s Rewards allows you to earn points on every purchase, which can then be redeemed for free food and drinks. Specifically, you’ll earn 10 points per dollar on orders placed through the mobile app or when you scan the app’s QR code at a Wendy’s location.
The lowest-tier rewards cost 250 points, meaning you can start getting free food for every $25 you spend. Some of the 250-point rewards include:
- Small Fry
- Junior Cheeseburger Deluxe
- Small Hot Coffee
- Small Frosty
- Small Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes
Other rewards include:
- Biscuit Sandwich — 350 points
- Small Poutine — 450 points
- Double Junior Bacon Cheeseburger — 450 points
- Dave’s Single — 650 points
- Breakfast Baconator — 650 points
- Chicken Strips — 850 points
- Baconator — 1,300 points
- Breakfast Baconator Combo — 1,300 points
The Wendy’s Canada app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.