Wendy’s launches mobile rewards program in Canada

Wendy’s has rolled out a free mobile loyalty program in Canada.

Available as part of the existing Wendy’s Canada app, Wendy’s Rewards allows you to earn points on every purchase, which can then be redeemed for free food and drinks. Specifically, you’ll earn 10 points per dollar on orders placed through the mobile app or when you scan the app’s QR code at a Wendy’s location.

The lowest-tier rewards cost 250 points, meaning you can start getting free food for every $25 you spend. Some of the 250-point rewards include:

Small Fry

Junior Cheeseburger Deluxe

Small Hot Coffee

Small Frosty

Small Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes

Other rewards include:

Biscuit Sandwich — 350 points

Small Poutine — 450 points

Double Junior Bacon Cheeseburger — 450 points

Dave’s Single — 650 points

Breakfast Baconator — 650 points

Chicken Strips — 850 points

Baconator — 1,300 points

Breakfast Baconator Combo — 1,300 points

The Wendy’s Canada app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.