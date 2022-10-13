Top tech deals post Amazon ‘Prime Early Access Sale’

Following the success of Amazon ‘Prime Early Access Sale,’ the retailer is continuing its effort to reduce cost and remove inventory of its partners.
Here are a few deals worth considering:
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (save 50%)
- Echo and Fire TV Stick 4K for $164.98 (save $35)
- Amazon Fire TV 50″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $529.99 (save $120)
- Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $1,099 (save $300)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Fire TV Stick for $99.98 (save $30)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2022 for $49.99 (save $20)
- Roku Express 4K 2021 for $37.99 (save $12)
- Roku Express for $29.99 (save $10)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $168 (save $11)
- Up to 21% off Select Samsung TVs and soundbars
- Up to 52% off 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit and Membership Bundle
- Up to 27% off iRobot Roombas
- Up to 43% off Select Sony Headphones
- Up to 32% off Select Samsung TVs
- Up to 43% off Samsung Monitors
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.