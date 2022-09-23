Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) and Apple Watch Ultra are now available in Canada

Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) and Apple Watch Ultra are now available at the Apple Store and other retailers.

The new AirPods Pro cost $329, and the Apple Watch Ultra costs $1,099.

The new AirPods Pro feature upgraded sound quality, better battery life (6 hours), on-AirPod volume controls and an upgraded charging case that offers a built-in speaker and more precise ‘Findy My’ functionality.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s first rugged Apple Watch. Along with a bulkier and more durable design and a larger screen, the Apple Watch Ultra also features more accurate GPS, 36 to 70 hours of battery life, new Watch Bands like the ‘Alpine Loop’ and Apple’s updated S8 chip.

For more on the AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen), check out my review of the wireless earbuds. MobileSyrup will have a review of the Apple Watch Ultra in the coming days.

