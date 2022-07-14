Netflix’s Tudum event is returning in September, promising sneak peeks and more

Netflix is bringing back its “global fan event” dubbed Tudum. On September 24th, the streaming giant will host its second annual virtual event, showcasing upcoming projects. The event is now being held as Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event.

Details are still sparse on what Tudum will offer this year. Last year, Netflix took the opportunity to showcase several of the streaming service’s tentpole shows like The Witcher, Stranger Things, and Bridgerton. It also offered a first look at The Sandman, and the now-cancelled Cowboy Bebop. Red Notice, Enola Holmes 2, and more were also shown.

#TUDUM is back! The virtual event that gave you first looks at your favorite shows, and sneak peeks at the hottest movies from the world’s biggest stars, returns Saturday, September 24 with five global events in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/wFFIlXN2px — Netflix (@netflix) July 14, 2022

This year, Netflix is taking a slightly new approach to the event. Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event is being held with “five global events” over 24 hours. The day will include announcements spanning South Korean projects, to India, the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The event kicks off on September 23rd at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm, PT. Tudum then runs until 12 am ET/ 9 pm PT on September 24th.

As for which projects will be shown or announced is still anyone’s guess.

Viewers can tune in on Netflix’s YouTube channel, where the livestream will be available in a number of different languages.

