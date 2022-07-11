Amazon Canada’s ‘Prime Day Pop-Up Market’ in Toronto opens tomorrow

Amazon Canada’s ‘Prime Day’ is tomorrow and the online retailer is going offline with a Small Business Pop-Up Market.

On Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 between 4:00pm and 9:00pm at Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto, those interesting in ‘buying local’ can shop shop deals for Prime Day and non-deal selection from over 40 local small businesses.

In the market there will be brand owners from various markets including home, tech, food and beauty. There will be Prime Day deals and members can use QR codes to directly purchase items on-site via the Amazon Mobile Shopping App.

Check out some of the deals here from Amazon.