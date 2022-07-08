Federal government contracts Bell to improve mobile connectivity for rural Quebec community

The Government of Canada is investing $939,035 to improve mobile connectivity in the First Nations community of Les Atikamekw de Manawan, located in rural Quebec.

The government assigned the contract to Bell, building on its goal to improve connectivity throughout the country. The federal government says it has invested more than $731 million to upgrade mobile connectivity in Quebec since 2015.

“We need to close the connectivity gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Quebec has access to reliable mobile service,” Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, said. “Investments like these enhance safety and keep us connected to our loved ones.”

This isn’t the only recent network expansion announcement the government has made for the province. In May, the government announced a joint $400,000 investment with the Province of Quebec to bring high-speed internet to 55 rural households.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada