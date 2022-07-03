Which wireless earbuds do you prefer and why?

Wireless earbuds have grown significantly in popularity over the past few years. While there are a lot of earbuds out there, I still prefer Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live over every other pair I’ve tried.

Even though their sound quality isn’t top-tier, I like how the bean-shaped wireless earbuds fit in my ear. To this day, I still haven’t found earbuds that are as comfortable, though Nothing’s earbuds aren’t that bad.

This week we want to know what wireless earbuds are your favourite wireless earbuds and why? Are you someone who prioritizes how comfortable your earbuds are, or is sound quality the most important factor? On the other hand, a lot of people prefer Apple’s AirPods because they can easily seamlessly switch between whatever Apple device you’re using.

Let us know in the comments below.