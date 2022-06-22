fbpx
PlayStation Store running multiple sales, offering up to 60 percent off

Save on games like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Alan Wake Remastered and Far Cry 6

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Jun 22, 20228:00 PM EDT
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands skeletons

The PlayStation Store is offering a variety of deals right now as part of multiple ongoing sales.

Altogether, the ‘Mid-Year Deals‘ promotion offers up to 60 percent off, while the DLC-focused ‘Level Up‘ sale features savings of up to 50 percent. There are also miscellaneous ‘Hot Deals’ up for grabs.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

All of the deals end on July 6th.

Image credit: 2K

