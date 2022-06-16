TCL’s 30 5G and 30 XE 5G smartphones now available in Canada

TCL has announced two new mid-range smartphones, the 30 5G and the 30 XE 5G.

The TCL 30 5G is now available in Canada and features a 5,010mAh battery, 128GB of internal storage and a Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset. The phone sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD+ panel with NXTVision technology that offers a brightness of 900 nits.

On the other hand, the TCL 30 features a 50-megapixel primary shooter with low-light HDR functionality that provides well-balanced portraits and photos with rich details. Its other two cameras sport 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth. There’s also a 16-megapixel front shooter.

The TCL 30 XE, on the other hand, is already available at retailers.

This new phone features a 90Hz refresh rate, a 6.52-inch display with a 13-megapixel primary camera, two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It also sports a MediaTek Dimensity 300 processor, and both phones offer 4GB of RAM.

The TCL 30 5G and TCL 30 XE 5G are available at Bell, Fido, Fizz, Koodo, Rogers, Telus, Virgin Plus, and Videotron. Pricing of both devices varies between carriers. The TCL 30 XE falls in the $350 range.