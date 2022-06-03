Stray launches on July 19, also available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers

During its latest State of Play showcase, Sony announced that BlueTwelve Studio’s Stray is launching on July 19th. Additionally, the game is landing on the new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers. Subscribers will gain access to the game at no additional cost.

Stray was first announced in June 2020 when the PlayStation 5 was first revealed. Stray is an action-adventure where players take on the role of a stray cat in a cyberpunk-esque world populated by robots. Players navigate the neon-painted environments in search of his family with the accompaniment of a friendly drone. Together, they must solve puzzles and traverse the landscape to evade enemies and reach their goal.

Following the State of Play, BlueTwelve Studio published a PlayStation Blog post, outlining that the project has been in development for seven years. Initially named HK Project, Stray is built by a team of 80 percent cat owners. The team appears to show a real passion for making a game that translates that perspective of being a cat into a video game.

As the revamped PlayStation Plus tiers begin rolling out this month, Stray is seemingly the first game to launch day and date on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. With Stray‘s inclusion so close to the launch of the new PlayStation Plus tiers, Sony is certainly setting some sort of precedent on the kinds of games that may drop day and date in the future.

For the uninitiated, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium provide additional perks on top of online multiplayer access and cloud storage. PlayStation Plus Extra provides access to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles. PlayStation Plus Premium folds in classic titles dating all the way back to the original PlayStation.

A subscription for PlayStation Plus Extra begins at $17.99 a month. Premium, on the other hand, is available for $21.99 a month.

Stray is launching on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation