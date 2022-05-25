Select PS4, PS5, and PSVR games are up to 50 percent off today

Amazon Canada and Sony have dropped the prices on select PS4, PS5, and PSVR games today. Specifically Spider-Man, Predator, Uncharted and Iron Man are up to 50 percent off.
- Spider-Man PlayStation 4 for $29.95 (save 40 percent)
- PSVR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle for $349.95 (save 22 percent)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds – Playstation 4 for $14.95 (save 25 percent)
- UNCHARTED PlayStation 5 for $39.95 (Save 39 percent)
- Destruction AllStars – PlayStation 5 for $19.95 (save 20 percent)
- The Last of Us Part II – PlayStation 4 for $29.95 (save 40 percent)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – PlayStation 4 for $39.95 (save 50 percent)
- Medievil – PlayStation 4 for $14.95 (save 20 percent)
- Death Stranding – PlayStation 4 for $29.95 (save 17 percent)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PlayStation 5 for $49.95 (save 23 percent)
Source: Amazon Canada
