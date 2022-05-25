fbpx
Deals

Select PS4, PS5, and PSVR games are up to 50 percent off today

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
May 25, 20229:15 AM EDT
0 comments

Amazon Canada and Sony have dropped the prices on select PS4, PS5, and PSVR games today. Specifically Spider-Man, Predator, Uncharted and Iron Man are up to 50 percent off.

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Comments