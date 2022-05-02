Apple Watch Series 8 could feature body temperature measurement

It’s no secret that Apple’s smartwatch line has remained pretty stagnant for the last few generations.

However, that could soon change — at least as far as its sensors are concerned — if a new report from often-reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is accurate. According to Kuo, the Apple Watch Series 8 could feature a built-in body temperature sensor if it’s able to “meet Apple’s high requirements before mass production.”

Apple canceled body temperature measurement for Apple Watch 7 because the algorithm failed to qualify before entering EVT stage last year. I believe Apple Watch 8 in 2H22 could take body temperature if the algorithm can meet Apple's high requirements before mass production. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 1, 2022

Kuo says that the Series 7 was supposed to feature a body temperature sensor but “failed to qualify before entering [the] EVT stage last year.” According to Kuo, body temperature measurement is difficult to add to a wearable because “skin temperature quickly varies depending on outside environments.”

Kuo’s report backs up reports sourced from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, stating that Apple’s next-gen Apple Watch will feature a body temperature sensor.

Beyond the above leak, not much is known about the Apple Watch Series 8 or watchOS 8. Apple’s next-gen Apple Watch is expected to release this coming fall, likely during a September or October hardware event.

Source: @mingchikuo Via: AppleInsider