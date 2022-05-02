fbpx
Apple Watch Series 8 could feature body temperature measurement

Not much is known about Apple's next-gen smartwatch yet

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
May 2, 202210:56 AM EDT
It’s no secret that Apple’s smartwatch line has remained pretty stagnant for the last few generations.

However, that could soon change — at least as far as its sensors are concerned — if a new report from often-reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is accurate. According to Kuo, the Apple Watch Series 8 could feature a built-in body temperature sensor if it’s able to “meet Apple’s high requirements before mass production.”

Kuo says that the Series 7 was supposed to feature a body temperature sensor but “failed to qualify before entering [the] EVT stage last year.” According to Kuo, body temperature measurement is difficult to add to a wearable because “skin temperature quickly varies depending on outside environments.”

Kuo’s report backs up reports sourced from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, stating that Apple’s next-gen Apple Watch will feature a body temperature sensor.

Beyond the above leak, not much is known about the Apple Watch Series 8 or watchOS 8. Apple’s next-gen Apple Watch is expected to release this coming fall, likely during a September or October hardware event.

