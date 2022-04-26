Sega is delisting Sonic games to push Sonic Origins sales

Sega always finds a way to ruin things.

In what seems like an effort to push would-be sonic buyers to Sonic Origins — an upcoming collection of retro Sonic titles that includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic CD — the company is delisting several standalone ports of the series from platforms like Steam and the Xbox Store.

According to Sega, all of these titles will be removed as of May 20th, so if you’ve previously purchased one and don’t have it installed on your console, hit that download button before it’s too late. The titles will still be available within Sonic Origins on PlayStation, Xbox and Steam, but only as part of the Sonic Mania collection.

There are a few exceptions, however. For example, the Sega Ages ports of Sonic and Sonic 2 will still be available in the Switch eShop, and so will the version of Sonic 2 included in Switch Online’s Expansion Pack.

All other legally downloadable versions of the titles included in Origins will be delisted from stores, though. Sonic Origins will release on June 23rd.

In other Sonic-related news, Sonic Spinball recently made its way to the Switch Online’s Expansion Pack.

Image credit: Sega

Via: Nintendo Life