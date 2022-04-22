Samsung’s convertible Galaxy Book Pro 360 is $200 off on Amazon

Samsung’s 2021-released Galaxy Book Pro 360 is currently on sale at Amazon, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘Cheapo-Findo.’

The convertible touch screen laptop is currently available for $999.99, down $200.95 (17 percent) from its regular $1,200.94 price tag.

The version on sale is the 13.3-inch intel i5 model, which comes equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD.

The convertible laptop boasts a 360-degree hinge, along with S Pen support and an AMOLED FHD 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution display. According to Samsung, the laptop runs for about 20 hours on a single charge, which can power you through a day of work with ease.

Further, the Book Pro 360 features Dolby Atmos Audio, a 720p HD webcam with Dual Array microphone and a built-in fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Learn more about the laptop here, or purchase it from Amazon for $999.99 here.

Source: RedFlagDeals, Amazon