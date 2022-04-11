Now-deleted support doc suggests Apple might release a 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter

A now-deleted support document on Apple’s website suggests that the Cupertino, California-based company might be planning to release a 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter.

First reported on by 9to5Mac, the support document indicates that a Dual USB-C Power Adapter isn’t an in-development accessory, and instead, a product that might go live on Apple’s webstore any day.

Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.

According to 9to5Mac, the support document was taken off the website soon after it was published, which could indicate either that such a product is in development or that it is ready, but the support document was published too early. I’m leaning towards the latter, considering how detailed the support document is.

Previous leaks from often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have indicated that Apple plans to release a 30W GaN charger in 2022. GaN, which stands for gallium nitride, allows chargers to produce less heat and offer a higher charging wattage in a smaller form factor.

Apple may release its next GaN charger in 2022, which supports about 30W and has a new form factor design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 7, 2022

While Apple already offers a 140W GaN charger with the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2020), the new 35 or 30W charger would most likely be used to simultaneously charge less power-hungry devices like the iPhone or Apple Watch.

Source: 9to5Mac