20 deals you don’t want to miss this week at Best Buy

We’ve jumped our clocks ahead by an hour, which means there are more hours in the day to enjoy the tech we love. That’s how that works, right? This week’s Top Deals from Best Buy include discounts on TVs, wireless earbuds, and smartwatches that you don’t want to miss.

Our top pick this week is LG’s Ultragear 27-inch gaming monitor. The 1440p display has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, so you’ll have to blame your ping for losing from now on. And for $150 off its regular price, it’s an absolute steal.

Check out the full list of all 20 deals below:

Televisions and monitors

Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN55QN88AAFXZC) – 2021: $1599.99 (save $200)

LG 77″ 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV (OLED77C1AUB) – 2021: $3999.99 (save $300)

LG UltraGear 27″ 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27GP83B-B): $449.99 (save $150)

PCs and laptops

ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 5-5600X/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3060/Win 10): $1699.99 (save $200)

ASUS VivoBook 15 X515 15.6″ Laptop – Grey (Intel Pentium Silver N5030/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $449.99 (save $80)

Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i3-1115G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10 S): $549.99 (save $200)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13″ 256GB Windows 11 Tablet w/ Intel i5/8GB RAM: $1429.99 (save $100)

Audio devices

Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: $349.99 (save $150)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones: $179.99 (save $20)

JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $169.99 (save $70)

Sony HT-S350 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $299.99 (save $100)

Cameras and drones

Thinkware Q800PRO 2K QHD 1440p Dash Cam with Rear Camera & Hardwiring Cable: $399.99 (save $100

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo: $699.99 (save $30)

Smart home devices

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant: $259.99 (save $40)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Light Starter Kit w/ Hub & Dimmer -3 Pack -White/Colour Ambiance: $159.99 (save $90)

Google WiFi Router with 2 Points – Snow – 3 Pack: $219.99 (save $60)

HP DeskJet 4155e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $139.99 (save $40)

Wearables

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant, GPS & 24/7 Heart Rate: $229.99 (save $70)

Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera with 18-55mm IS STM Lens Kit: $1129.99 (save $20)

If you manage to snag any of these deals before they disappear, let us know down in the comments below. Check back for the top deals from Canadian retailers each week.

