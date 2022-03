On this week’s SyrupCast, the team ditches the usual two-week release cadence to drop an emergency episode focused on Valve’s new Steam Deck.

Patrick O’Rourke spends roughly an hour telling Brad Bennett about his experience with the Steam Deck so far — and yes, we now know that Proton is just the Linux translation layer and not the handheld’s OS.

As always, you can listen to the show on your favourite podcast platform or watch the video version on our YouTube channel.