Every month, Amazon Prime Gaming offers a selection of games at no additional cost to Prime subscribers.

In January, Prime members can snag the following nine free games:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Total War: Warhammer

World War Z: Aftermath

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Abandon Ship

Paper Beast – Folded Edition

In Other Waters

Two Point Hospital

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is priced at $7.99/month or $79.99/year.