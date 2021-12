Happy holidays. If you’re looking for a phone deal a user on RedFlagDeals says that Rogers sent them an email with a promo code for a $50 plan that includes 20GB of data.

The code is ‘ELRZZL70‘ and the form post says it expires on January 3rd. It also says that this is for new customers to Rogers only. There also doesn’t appear to be any way to redeem this online. So you’ll have to call the Rogers number at 1-844-882-0593.

Source: RedFlagDeals