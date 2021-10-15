Best Buy is selling Sony’s 65-inch Bravia TV for $700 off

Best Buy Canada is selling Sony’s Bravia 65-inch HDR OLED Android Smart TV for $700 off.

The TV currently costs $1,999.99, but is typically $2,699.

Sony’s well-reviewed Bravia TV features 120Hz 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 4K 3,840 x 2,160 resolution.

The TV also includes HDR compatibility with support for Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and a Netflix Calibrated Mode. Similar to Sony’s other high-end televisions, the 64-inch Bravia features Google Assistant built-in.

You can check out the TV, here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.